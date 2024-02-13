My Husband Sneaks Out Every Night When He Thinks I’m Sleeping

Having an intriguing and interesting partner who often makes small surprises might sound like fun. However, when your loved one escapes at night without a word of explanation, that’s where it gets complicated. Our reader’s husband leaves the house every night for no apparent reason. Let’s help her solve this mysterious case together.

Our reader sent us a message.

Thank you for reaching out to us! We understand your worries, and we’re ready to share some tips with you.

Talk to him and find out what’s going on.

It’s strange that your husband never mentioned his night walks. Talk to your husband about it and tell him that you know he goes somewhere at night. Checking in with your husband like this isn’t controlling.



In fact, it’s better to do this for safety reasons. Walking at night can be dangerous and you, as his wife, should know where he goes in the middle of the night. Imagine there’s an emergency, and you have absolutely no idea where your husband is. If he’s unwilling to tell you, he might be doing some shady things behind your back.

Ask him to share his location history with you.

He might not want to wake you up in the middle of the night just to tell you where he’s going. In this case, ask him to share his location with you. It can be easily done with Google Maps or a special app on iPhones. Ask him to leave the location tracking on, just to make sure he’s okay while he’s away.

Think about any reasons to believe he might be cheating.

If your husband keeps brushing off your feelings and doesn’t bother to make things easier for you, it might be time to wonder if something fishy is going on. If he’s always dodging questions and acting all mysterious, that’s a big red flag.



If he guards his phone and can’t leave it in another room, something is clearly wrong. Talk to him about it and see how he reacts. His response will tell you everything you need.

Check how much time he spends outside at night.

Check how much time he spends outside and notice if there’s a consistent pattern. For example, going to pharmacy every night is suspicious. Besides, just walking before bed for several hours also seems excessive.



If he’s only away for around 10–15 minutes, then it’s probably nothing to worry about. What’s more, take note of any changes in his behavior and mood when he gets back home from these outings.