My Ex Wants Me to Be a Surrogate Because He Doesn’t Want to “Ruin” His Wife’s Body

It’s not uncommon to get messages from exes out of the blue, but our reader’s ex-husband took it to another level. Not only did he remind her of himself, but also made a strange offer that was absolutely unacceptable. It got to the point where he started stalking her and trying to convince her.

One of our readers sent us a message.

Thank you for reaching out to us! We’re sorry about your situation, and we’re here to help you.

Report him.

Your ex-husband is stalking you, and you have all the right to report him. Save all the messages, calls, and other evidence of him trying to contact you. This can be useful if you decide to turn to legal authorities for help. Keep blocking his numbers and any other ways of contact. Adjust your privacy settings on social media to limit his access. If he keeps doing that, you might need to get a restraining order.

Contact his wife.

His wife might not be aware of what her husband is doing. In fact, she might even be against it. Try sending his wife a message or calling her explaining the situation. Make sure you do it calmly and politely, without blaming or insulting anyone. Based on her reaction, you can get an idea of what to do next.

Give him a final warning.

If you don’t want to report him now, consider giving him a final warning. Say something like, “This is the last time I see you, if you ever contact me again, I’ll report you.” Make it clear to your ex-husband that his behavior is unacceptable and irritates you. If he ever threatens you, feel free to contact local authorities. So far, you can change your phone number and update other information to make sure your ex can’t reach out to you.

Tell your friends and family about it.

Let your close friends and family members know about the situation so they can support you and be aware of what’s happening. Talk to them and make sure to give all the details. Perhaps they will even be able to help you somehow. If not, it can be a good idea to open up to them in difficult situations.