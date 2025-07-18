I Chose My Sister’s Memorial Over Meeting Our Baby — Now I’m Not Sure I’ll Forgive Myself

But when I came home, the ultrasound photo was on the kitchen counter—just one picture, printed out and neatly placed. Next to it was a sticky note with my wife’s handwriting: “Meet your son. He wouldn’t stop kicking when they said your name.”

That was it. No “Welcome home.” No “We missed you.” Nothing else. I didn’t expect her to throw me a party, but I was hoping for a little more warmth or acknowledgment. It just felt so cold.

I don’t know if I’m overthinking this, but I feel like something is off. She said it was okay for me to go, but now I’m wondering if I made the wrong choice. Should I have stayed home, or am I just reading too much into her reaction?

I’m really confused about what to do next and how to approach this with her.

Thanks,

Dan