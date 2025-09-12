I Sold My Stepdaughter’s Beloved Dog to Pay for My Daughter’s Braces

Dear Bright Side,

I’ve been married to Luke for 9 years now. I’m a housewife, and he’s always been the family’s sole provider.

I have one daughter from a previous relationship, and her dad has never been in the picture.

I also take care of Luke’s daughter, 11, from his first marriage. Her mother died years ago.

Although the girls are close in age, they’ve never bonded. My stepdaughter is deeply attached only to her dog, a black Labrador.

Recently, the orthodontist said my own daughter needs braces to correct her teeth alignment. But Luke dismissed it, saying, “I have more urgent expenses than your kid’s smile!”

He’s already in debt from the house loan.

So, I secretly took my stepdaughter’s dog and sold it. His food and expenses were a lot anyway, especially since we’re not in a good place financially. With that money, I paid for my child’s braces.

When my stepdaughter found out, she was devastated, and my husband didn’t react.

The next day, I woke up and froze when I found my daughter crying uncontrollably in her room. I looked around and was horrified to discover that half her things were gone—her toys, dolls, even dresses and shoes.

Luke had listed them for sale online, saying that if his daughter lost her dog, mine should lose what she loved most too.

It’s been days since we’ve spoken.

All I did was prioritize my child’s health over a dog. I am not a bad person!

What should I do now?

Alicia