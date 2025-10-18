I Refused to Work Holidays Just Because I’m Childfree
In toxic workplaces, not having kids means your time off doesn’t count. Being childfree or single somehow makes you “always available” in your boss’s mind, like your holidays are less real because there aren’t children involved. You end up working every major holiday while parents get automatic passes, and speaking up gets you labeled selfish for wanting basic respect. But when one person finally says no, the fallout can shock even the most entitled boss into realizing they pushed too far—and what happened next no one saw coming.
Casey’s letter:
Hi Bright Side,
I spent four years working every single holiday, while my coworkers with kids got them all off automatically. My manager's reasoning was always the same: "You don't have children, so you don't really need holidays." It didn't matter that I had my own family, friends, and a life outside work—apparently none of that counted because I'm childfree.
Last year, I requested Thanksgiving off eight months in advance. My manager denied it with the same cold response: "Sarah has three kids and needs that day. You can take a different day off." I was so frustrated I almost quit, but I decided to handle it differently.
Thanksgiving morning, I showed up to work with a smile on my face like nothing was wrong. I said nothing about my denied request, acted completely professional, and waited. The instant my coworkers with kids walked out at their scheduled time—leaving me alone to cover the entire shift as usual—I calmly packed my bag, turned off my computer, and left too.
I didn't announce it or make a scene. I just quietly walked out and went to the airport for my flight.
My phone exploded with calls and texts from my manager, but I didn't answer until the next day. When I finally responded, I simply said, "I gave you eight months' notice. I'm taking the personal day I'm entitled to."
He was furious and said there would be "consequences," but HR got involved after I forwarded all the documentation showing the pattern of childfree employees being denied time off.
The whole office dynamic has shifted. My manager was suddenly "reviewing holiday policies." Some of my coworkers without kids were thanking me privately but wouldn't say anything publicly.
But those with kids are still angry at me, saying I made things harder for working parents.
I don't regret standing up for myself, but I'm wondering if I handled this the right way. Was this brilliant, or did I just create a nightmare for myself?
Please help,
Casey
Thank you for sharing this, Casey. What you experienced was unfair treatment disguised as “fairness,” and standing up for yourself took real courage. You didn’t create this problem—you just exposed one that was already there, and sometimes that’s exactly what needs to happen for real change.
Don’t let guilty coworkers manipulate you. The coworkers with kids who are angry at you for “making things harder for working parents” are missing the entire point. You didn’t take anything away from them—you just asked for the same consideration they’ve been getting automatically for years.
Parents deserve time off for holidays, but so does everyone else. Their anger is misdirected; they should be frustrated with a manager who created a system that pitted employees against each other instead of treating everyone fairly.
Recognize the quiet supporters won’t always speak up. The coworkers thanking you privately but staying silent publicly showed you how much fear your manager has created. That’s not about you—it’s about the toxic workplace environment where people are scared to support what’s right.
Don’t expect everyone to suddenly find courage. Some people will always choose safety over speaking up, and you can’t change that.
Call it what it really is—following the rules. When people say you’re being difficult or selfish, don’t defend your boundaries. Just point out the facts: you followed company policy, gave proper notice, and took a day you were entitled to.
Your manager broke the rules by always denying childfree employees time off. You didn’t create drama—you just stopped letting him get away with playing favorites.
Some people will never get it, and that’s fine. No matter what you say, some coworkers will always think parents deserve automatic priority for holidays. That belief runs deep, and your shocking stand against unfair treatment won’t change every mind.
You’re not here to win everyone over—you’re here to be treated fairly. Focus on the people who understand and stop wasting energy on those who won’t.
Ever been treated like your time matters less because you don’t have kids? Drop your story below—someone else dealing with this needs to hear it.
And if this resonated with you, check out what happened when one grandmother got charged for toilet paper while babysitting: “My DIL Charges Me for Toilet Paper When I Babysit—Her Karma Came Fast.” Click here to see the instant regret that followed.