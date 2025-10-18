I Refused to Work Holidays Just Because I’m Childfree

Hi Bright Side,

I spent four years working every single holiday, while my coworkers with kids got them all off automatically. My manager's reasoning was always the same: "You don't have children, so you don't really need holidays." It didn't matter that I had my own family, friends, and a life outside work—apparently none of that counted because I'm childfree.

Last year, I requested Thanksgiving off eight months in advance. My manager denied it with the same cold response: "Sarah has three kids and needs that day. You can take a different day off." I was so frustrated I almost quit, but I decided to handle it differently.

Thanksgiving morning, I showed up to work with a smile on my face like nothing was wrong. I said nothing about my denied request, acted completely professional, and waited. The instant my coworkers with kids walked out at their scheduled time—leaving me alone to cover the entire shift as usual—I calmly packed my bag, turned off my computer, and left too.

I didn't announce it or make a scene. I just quietly walked out and went to the airport for my flight.

My phone exploded with calls and texts from my manager, but I didn't answer until the next day. When I finally responded, I simply said, "I gave you eight months' notice. I'm taking the personal day I'm entitled to."

He was furious and said there would be "consequences," but HR got involved after I forwarded all the documentation showing the pattern of childfree employees being denied time off.

The whole office dynamic has shifted. My manager was suddenly "reviewing holiday policies." Some of my coworkers without kids were thanking me privately but wouldn't say anything publicly.

But those with kids are still angry at me, saying I made things harder for working parents.

I don't regret standing up for myself, but I'm wondering if I handled this the right way. Was this brilliant, or did I just create a nightmare for myself?

Please help,

Casey