22 First Pet Memories That Prove Their Love Shapes Us More Than We Realize

First pet memories have a way of staying with you long after everything else fades. Some of us waited until adulthood to finally make the dream happen. Others spent years convincing their parents, wearing them down one puppy-eyed look at a time. These 22 stories are proof that a first pet leaves a mark that nothing else quite does.

Mom always said, “When you grow up, you can even get an elephant if you want to!” I was already married, but still had no cat — my mother-in-law grumbled, saying that we definitely didn’t need more fur in the house.

One morning, I woke up to a desperate meowing under the window, couldn’t resist, and brought the kitten inside. My husband and mother-in-law woke up, and then this little furball went up to my mother-in-law, sat on her slipper, and fell asleep. We unanimously decided to keep him, and my mother-in-law even bought a little house for the baby.

It’s like he knows how to act with different people. With her, he’s nice and sweet. But with us, he does whatever he wants. We’ve spoiled him, of course, but what can we do? After all, my dream came true thanks to him. Bright Side

We got a dog thinking it’d be more of a lap dog, but it turned out he had his own plans — he loves being outside and digging.

I was 6 years old. At the creative center where I was taking dance lessons, they decided to hold an aquarium fish show and sale. The old lady, who was the show caretaker, told interesting stories about all of them. I was thrilled by the fish and lizards, and then I saw the frogs — they swam in a funny way after each other and were sheer perfection.

I immediately started hinting that I wanted one. Mom said, “No, it’s too expensive.” The old lady informed us that we could buy the little frogs for a small amount — just as much as I got for lunch money at school. “Alright, pick a frog,” sighed Mom.

The old lady chimed in with a smile, “One frog might get lonely, take a couple. Let the girl choose, and we’ll find you a water tank with a discount.” And that’s how I got frogs.

To this day, I think that old lady was one of the best saleswomen I’ve ever seen. And our grown-up frogs, Ludwig and Peppi, lived a happy 14-year life. © Pikabu Snugroom PetSpa just now Awww Reply

At 32 years old, we got this little pup. My wife and I had long wanted a doggie. And then we were lucky — our friends’ dog had puppies.

As a child, I wanted a kitten, a puppy, a parakeet, a mouse, a hamster, or just anyone, please. But my parents were adamant. As my mom used to say, “The only living creatures at home will be us, period.” So, I had to say goodbye to my dreams of any pets until recently.

It all started with a trip to a café where they had spiders, several crabs, and reptiles. For a small fee, an employee gave me a tour. The snakes and bearded dragon didn’t impress me much, but when I held a lizard that was previously unknown to me, I instantly fell in love. It was so cool — velvety to the touch, cute little paws, beautiful eyes!

After visiting that café, I couldn’t find peace. “I want it! I’ll buy it! I need it!” I dug up tons of information, pestered my father for a whole week, scoured the stores. And after some time, I got one.

Meet Cogi, the crested gecko. For the first couple of months, I spent long evenings hanging around the terrarium, watching it. It’s pointless doing it during the daytime, because crested geckos are nocturnal animals. During the day they sleep soundly somewhere in a cozy nook. © Regis.Godefroy / Pikabu

I remember being at my grandmother’s house in the village, throwing a tantrum because it was time to head back to the city. Then my parents, trying to calm me down, told me that a surprise awaits me at my other grandmother’s place in the city.

Eager to find out, I stop complaining, quickly pack up, and we head over to my other grandma’s. I walk into the house, peek into the room, and there is a little black furball on the couch. I was so happy! We named the cat Missy. © Esmeralda / ADME

I’ve long wanted to have a cat, but since my living space doesn’t allow it yet, I decided on a hamster. I went on a classifieds website, found a hamster breeder, called her, and went to pick a buddy. I ended up finding a dark gray female hamster and named her Peanut.

Then in January, I found an abandoned hamster in the hallway with a note asking for someone to take him. That’s how I got Banks. At first, the animals were very restless — they sniffed each other out, but now they’ve gotten used to each other.

Our evenings are a lot of fun — they are very amusing animals. Peanut, for instance, initially had trouble handling her cheeks, and Banks also does some silly things sometimes. © Pikabu

We had 2 guinea pigs. They were supposed to be 2 males but oh well. So we found her pregnant pretty soon after and had 3 more cute guinea pigs.

We loved them and they all lived quite a long time. We had guinea pigs for 13 years and took a lot care of them, though at first our parents had to remind us to clean the cage. © joywithoutjoy / Reddit

I dreamed about having a dog for a very long time. When I moved out of my parents’ house, I realized I could make that dream come true. But for some reason, I kept putting it off.

After many years of dreaming, I got a dog — a Shiba Inu named Yuki. He is very neat and calm. He came into my life on the eve of my 26th birthday — I saw him by chance and couldn’t forget him, and the next day he was my dog.

In December, I got another ginger Shiba Inu — Kimiko. She’s completely different — very sociable, playful, people-oriented, bright, and loud. I am grateful for every day with my furry companions. © alehandriaa / Threads

My Marquis didn’t quite make it to 22 years. My beloved kitty. Nicknames included Pers-bull and Bullter-pers. He loved it when I wheeled him around in a stroller like a child.

I used to be a dog person, and knew being single and working 10-hour shifts wouldn’t be feasible for any dog companion. So I got my cat Ollie.

I initially was excited about another shelter cat, but I found out he had gotten adopted when I got to the shelter. I had already made up my mind to go home with a cat, so I said fine, let me see all the cats here. And Ollie was the first I met. He immediately began head bumping me, purring and chirping.

What a happy and friendly soul! I knew we would have fun talking. He’s been my best friend for the past 3 years. I’ve never owned a cat, much less my own cat. He has taught me so much. But I still feel like he’s really a dog deep down. © WaxyElephants / Reddit

I always wanted a pot-bellied pig, but my parents were against it when I lived with them. Within a few months of buying my own house, my wife wanted to go to the local pet store and play with the puppies.

When we walked in, the first thing we saw was 6 baby pot-bellied pigs (only about 6 weeks old). I had never seen them there before and they never got them again. The smallest one of the group came right up to me and looked so happy when I picked him up.

15 years later and he is still my best buddy. © BaconThePig1 / Reddit

First time cat owner, are they always this cute?

I got a dog for New Year’s — a Shiba Inu, very challenging, not for beginners. And I was a beginner, it was my first dog. What happened in the end?

5.5 years have passed, and now I know more than those who’ve had dogs their entire lives, and I even teach others. I studied canine science, psychology, and training rules. I have the best, smartest, and most obedient dog, and we proved wrong everyone who advised against getting her. © yuna_shibainu_london / Threads

11 years ago, I brought Layma home. She was found as a puppy near the market, spent 6 months in a shelter, and another 6 months in foster care. She immediately won me over when she came up for hugs and belly rubs.

She’s my first dog, so I was, of course, swept away by this tsunami of love. 2 hours later, I returned and took Layma home. A couple of days later, I realized she loves everyone that way.

Now she is 12 years old, her age is starting to show, but the love from her hasn’t lessened one bit. All in all, live long, sweet bun. © denisiani / Threads

I dreamed about a dog for 10 years. And at 26, I was finally able to afford one. It’s indescribable. No one has ever looked at me the way he does.

My first cat was Martha, and she was all white with bright green eyes. My father brought her home. I was about 5 or 6 years old then.

At first, I thought she was a mouse because she was small and gray from dirt. After Mom and I cleaned the little furball, I was really surprised to find out it was actually a cat. By the way, it was Martha who helped me overcome my fear of the dark.

At 9, I could only sleep with a nightlight, but one day the power went out, and I lay in bed trying not to think about the lack of electricity. Martha came to me, started purring and rubbing against me, and I felt calm as I drifted off to sleep. After a couple of days like this, my fear of the dark was completely gone. She was an amazing cat. © lollkkjjl / Pikabu

When I was in the first grade, my friend’s cat had kittens, so I took one. I just told my parents, “This is Alice, and she’s going to live with us!”

It was an ordinary cat, white with gray spots. But she loved to clean herself, she even liked to stand under the shower. And Alice loved to sleep on my head or climb under the duvet. © svetagen / Pikabu

I’m in my forties. Got my first ever pet last year.



I remember when I was in either the 10th or 11th grade, we were coming home late from an event and saw a stray kitten. My dad said if I could get the kitten into the house in 40 seconds, it would stay with us. So basically, I just opened the door, and the kitten walked right in. That’s how I got my first cat. © hanna.ryzhenko / Threads

Since childhood, I dreamed of having a big furry friend. When I saw a photo of the shaggy giant, something clicked inside. As it turned out, the shelter couldn’t find him a home for about a year, no one wanted to take a big adult male dog.

Yes, it was tough at first. Sailor was afraid of being alone, so I spent the first few nights sleeping next to his kennel right in a sleeping bag — thankfully, the fall was warm.

I realized that a shelter pet would require a lot of time, love, and attention to build a connection. Time and love are the best recipe. It was an interesting experience, and now Sailor is a family. © Duplomandos / Pikabu

When I went to the 7th grade, my friend and I learned that there are purebred dogs, training areas, and dog shows. Instead of attending classes, we would go there and admire the dogs.

Our parents would just snort at our pleas to buy us puppies, but we still signed up for courses at the service dog breeding club, which at the time was obligatory for anyone who wanted to buy a purebred puppy.

When I, a potential A-student, brought home 4 Cs in the first quarter, my dad came up with a brilliant plan. He wrote a note promising to buy me a puppy of any breed if I finished the year with straight As. My friend’s dad was also inspired by this idea. Although she was required to get all Bs because she was a dedicated C-student.

We impressed the teachers so much with our diligence that our dads had to fulfill their promises. © psy_semirina / Threads

Bonus: when Dad gave in to the child’s “buy a parrot” and almost regretted it

We had a parrot named Kenny. He never stopped talking, said hello to everyone.

One day Dad got home from a work trip and put the kettle on. Kenny goes, “Hi, George!” Dad jumped so hard he almost knocked the kettle over. His name is Tom, by the way.

We only figured out later that Kenny had suddenly remembered the name of his previous owner — Dad had bought him from a man called George. Bright Side

Sharing stories and photos of your pets in the comments has become a tradition, and we see no reason to break it now. We can’t wait to see pictures of your fluffy friends! Rad just now Cleo & Lily: Reply