If it's me, I'll accept your offer. But I understand when some older person will prefer lone relaxing live. Have respect for her wish. Some families get REALLY bad situation because one of them keep forcing other to do babysitting.
My MIL Said Babysitting Isn’t Part of Her Retirement Plan — I’m Beyond Frustrated
Handling family expectations can be tricky, especially when it comes to in-laws. One mom thought her retired mother-in-law would help with babysitting, but her approach caused tension instead. Here’s her story of trying to balance support, boundaries, and family dynamics.
The letter.
When my MIL retired, I thought it would be the perfect time for her to help with babysitting our three young kids. But when I asked her, she said, “I’m not a free babysitter. I raised my own kids. I deserve rest.”
I was disappointed. So, I talked to my husband, and we decided to offer her a paid arrangement. We made an “offer letter” with a few hours of flexible help a week and a weekly thank-you payment, plus some perks like coffee on us.
When we gave her the letter, her reaction shocked us. She stared at it for a long time, then said, “So now I’m an employee? You think I need charity?” and walked out.
Now, I’m left feeling confused. Was I wrong to offer her money? How should I handle this?
Sarah
Respect Her Boundaries
It seems your MIL values her independence. While your offer was well-intentioned, it might have felt like a job to her. Sometimes family members want to help without feeling obligated. Consider her feelings and try to respect her boundaries.
Open Communication
Instead of offering money right away, try talking to her more casually. Ask her what kind of help she’s comfortable with, and see if you can find a middle ground. A casual conversation might feel less formal and more welcoming.
Understand Her Needs
Ask your MIL directly what she’s willing to do. She might be open to helping, but on her terms. Find out what she’s comfortable with and discuss your needs honestly. This could lead to a better solution.
Non-Money Rewards
If she doesn’t want to be paid, try offering other types of rewards. Spending time together, running errands for her, or helping her with something she values might be a better way to show appreciation.
Keep the Peace
If your MIL isn’t ready to help, that’s okay. The most important thing is maintaining good family relationships. Give her time, and don’t push too hard. Keep things light and respectful, and focus on working together to find a solution.
Sarah, balancing family needs and boundaries can be tricky, but by communicating clearly and respecting each other’s space, you’ll find a solution. Don’t be discouraged, sometimes the best way to handle things is by keeping it simple and focusing on family harmony.