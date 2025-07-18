My MIL Said Babysitting Isn’t Part of Her Retirement Plan — I’m Beyond Frustrated

Hi Bright Side,

When my MIL retired, I thought it would be the perfect time for her to help with babysitting our three young kids. But when I asked her, she said, “I’m not a free babysitter. I raised my own kids. I deserve rest.”

I was disappointed. So, I talked to my husband, and we decided to offer her a paid arrangement. We made an “offer letter” with a few hours of flexible help a week and a weekly thank-you payment, plus some perks like coffee on us.

When we gave her the letter, her reaction shocked us. She stared at it for a long time, then said, “So now I’m an employee? You think I need charity?” and walked out.

Now, I’m left feeling confused. Was I wrong to offer her money? How should I handle this?

Thanks,

Sarah