I Found Out My Kids Were Plotting Against Me—They Weren’t Ready for My Payback
One of our readers, Amber, reached out.
Dear Bright Side,
A few weeks ago, my family gathered for my husband’s funeral. I hadn’t seen my children in years, and it felt good to have them at home again. But things quickly turned sour. It started with a comment made by my granddaughter, she said, “Mommy says we’ll move here when you die.”
I was confused and confronted my eldest daughter about it because in my will it states that my assets will be sold, and the money will be split between my children, something they were informed about. My daughter said, “She must’ve overheard one of her friends talking. We would never assume such a thing.”
Her words were comforting, but my relief was short-lived. The next day, I overheard my children talking and their words really stung. My son said, “I spoke to the estate agent. We can’t do anything until she passes away. Dad left the estate in her name so we need her to sign off on anything we plan on doing.”
My daughter countered with, “Can’t we convince her to pass the signing power over to us?” I was shocked to my core. There has not been a day in my life when I thought my own children would be capable of doing such a horrible thing to me. So I made my presence known and asked them to explain themselves.
My granddaughter was sent out of the room, but it was already too late. She had heard their plans for months. She was the one who exposed their secret. But I wasn’t going to let her be corrupted by this scheme. Once she was gone, my children turned to face me.
“We were just thinking that this would be a good time to settle your affairs and get you into a home,” my son said. My daughter added, “You’re getting older and there’s no one here to take care of you. We think it will be best for you to be somewhere and have someone who can take care of you.”
I was beyond angry. This wasn’t about my age. It was about them wanting to take away everything I owned and spending it on themselves. So I tried to sound as calm as possible when I said, “I’m not going to let you sell my stuff. And I definitely won’t let you put me in a home. If I require care, I’ll arrange it myself.”
That night I tried to regain my composure and something crossed my mind. I’ve already told them that I’ll take them all out of my will. But I don’t want my granddaughter to suffer because of them. So I want everything I own to go to her.
My children are furious and are still trying to convince me that their plan is for the best. Now I can’t help but worry about my granddaughter. I don’t want them to manipulate her into giving them what they want.
So Bright Side, what can I do? How can I protect my granddaughter from my greedy children?
Regards,
Amber S.
Thank you for reaching out to us Amber. We do understand that this situation isn’t easy and that you’re trying your best to protect your granddaughter. So we’ve put together some tips that might help you out.
Tell your children how you feel.
Trust and honesty are very important in situations like this one. Have another talk with your children. Tell them that they have made you feel like you can’t trust them. Tell them you’re not comfortable with them putting you in a home or claiming your things. And see how they react. If their responses are still the same, trust your gut and make it impossible for them to get their hands on the inheritance you plan on giving your granddaughter.
Speak to a professional.
We understand that getting lawyers involved does come at an additional cost. But it might be the best thing to do if you want to protect your granddaughter. They can set up a trust that allows your granddaughter access to everything, but still keeps control over it. So even if your children do convince her to give them what they want, the lawyers will stop it. And they will quickly learn that they have no control over her.
Cut them off.
This might not be something you want to do. But if your children don’t have your best interests at heart, and you feel they are trying to manipulate you, it might be time to limit your contact with them. Only talk to them if it has to do with your granddaughter, and make your boundaries clear. That way, they will stop their scheming, and you might be able to rebuild your relationship over time.
At the end of the day, you have got to do what is best for you and your granddaughter. If your children can’t understand that, then there is no way for you to rebuild the relationship you once had with them.
