I Found Out My Kids Were Plotting Against Me—They Weren’t Ready for My Payback

Dear Bright Side,



A few weeks ago, my family gathered for my husband’s funeral. I hadn’t seen my children in years, and it felt good to have them at home again. But things quickly turned sour. It started with a comment made by my granddaughter, she said, “Mommy says we’ll move here when you die.”



I was confused and confronted my eldest daughter about it because in my will it states that my assets will be sold, and the money will be split between my children, something they were informed about. My daughter said, “She must’ve overheard one of her friends talking. We would never assume such a thing.”



Her words were comforting, but my relief was short-lived. The next day, I overheard my children talking and their words really stung. My son said, “I spoke to the estate agent. We can’t do anything until she passes away. Dad left the estate in her name so we need her to sign off on anything we plan on doing.”



My daughter countered with, “Can’t we convince her to pass the signing power over to us?” I was shocked to my core. There has not been a day in my life when I thought my own children would be capable of doing such a horrible thing to me. So I made my presence known and asked them to explain themselves.



My granddaughter was sent out of the room, but it was already too late. She had heard their plans for months. She was the one who exposed their secret. But I wasn’t going to let her be corrupted by this scheme. Once she was gone, my children turned to face me.

