I Refuse to Divide My Will Equally and It’s Tearing My Family Apart

I always believed I had done my best to treat my children—biological or not—with love, care, and fairness. Blending a family wasn’t easy, but over the years, I thought we’d built something solid. I raised them all as my own, and in my heart, they are all my children.

I have a daughter and two stepchildren. So when it came time to make decisions about my will, I split my estate between them the way I thought was fairest. I tried to think practically and with compassion.