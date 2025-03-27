I Removed My Son From My Will—I Won't Tolerate Humiliation I Don't Deserve
I’m a 64-year-old who likes to stay fit and loves riding motorcycles.
My son, his wife, and my grandson were visiting. My grandson wanted to go for a ride on my bike. I made sure he wore proper safety gear before we went out. Unfortunately, we were rear-ended in an accident. I got out unscathed, but my grandson broke his arm.
To say I was devastated would've been an understatement. I let the driver run because I needed to take my grandson to the hospital. The cops were called, and the driver responsible was arrested. At the hospital, my son and his wife rushed straight to my grandson, ignoring me entirely.
When we got back home, I tried to talk to my son, but he told me they were never coming back. I was very hurt but genuinely believed there had been a misunderstanding and forgave him as I understood he was distressed. Over the months, I sent multiple apology letters and tried to contact them, but they ignored me.
On my grandson’s birthday, I sent him a LEGO set. Later, my son called, saying my grandson wanted to talk to me. I was very happy and answered the call, only to hear my grandson say he hated me. A week later, the LEGO set was returned, smashed to pieces, with a note saying that if I ever tried contacting them again, I’d meet the same fate as the Legos, and they were going completely no-contact.
Something broke in me. Since I couldn't do anything else, I decided to change my will. I removed my son, daughter-in-law, and grandson. I drafted a new will, stating that if I die right now, all my savings, assets, and life insurance—totaling $400,000 to $500,000—would go to donations for old age homes and orphanages.
I did set aside $50,000 for my grandson’s future college expenses, but he’ll only receive it when he’s 21. I had the will written up by my lawyer and signed it in the presence of witnesses.
Recently, my daughter-in-law’s father (a lawyer) must have found out. My daughter-in-law called me, saying I was wrong for punishing them since the accident was my fault. She also said they’d only allow supervised visits with my grandson if I wanted a relationship with him.
I told her I’m old, not a fool, and reminded her that they were the ones who went no-contact. I told her not to contact me again and blocked her. My son and grandson both keep calling me, but I'm not picking up. Gold diggers.
I genuinely wanted a relationship with my grandson, but I refuse to spend my twilight groveling for scraps of their approval. I'm done. So this is the drama right now, and as I don't have anyone close, I'd like to take Reddit's advice.
Edit: Yes, my son and his wife knew and gave permission for the rides. We didn't go on long rides—5 mins to the ice cream shop and 10 mins through an alternate route back home, so he'd be with me for a total of hardly half an hour.
- I'm sorry you had to go through all this, my heart goes out to you. I'm glad you have plans to do something great with your hard-earned money, and nobody should feel it's their place to tell you how you spend it.
My parents are in their 60s and I can't imagine ever treating them like this! Perhaps you should go back to your lawyer and see if you can get a restraining order against them, and even talk to your doctor too. Make sure your brain and your wishes as you age are totally solid so they can't try to get you under a conservatorship and take it anyway. Good luck, sweetheart. 💖 © Abmountainmum / Reddit
- Your son and daughter-in-law are completely in the wrong for treating you with such disrespect and refusing to have a relationship with you. It's your choice how you want to distribute your assets, and it sounds like you have good intentions for donating to charitable causes. Your grandson's behavior only reflects the poor parenting he has received from your son and daughter-in-law. Stay strong and don't let them manipulate you. © big_girl11 / Reddit
- It was an accident. They should’ve never treated you that way. I understand they are upset, but to completely blame you is crazy.
Now that you know their true colors, don’t ever let them convince you otherwise. I’d also make sure that it’s locked so no one can change it behind your back. © MsCndyKane / Reddit
- You can do anything you wish with your will, whatever your relationship with your son and his family. You earned whatever assets you have, no one, not even family, has the right to them.
Your son, his wife, and your grandson overreacted to the accident. You didn't forcibly make your grandson get on the bike with you, he wanted to do it, and I assume it was okay with his parents. BTW, your DIL is wrong, you were not at fault in the accident. © Bigstachedad / Reddit
- The lawyer you used needs reporting too, they broke client confidentiality and should be held accountable. It certainly matters because they need to uphold the law, and by breaking client confidentiality, they're breaking the law set up to protect YOU, the client.
Two ways you can deal with the unwanted calls: block them OR leave them unblocked, tell them to back off, or you'll report them and actually follow through with it. Also, change lawyers. Yours isn't trustworthy. © Excellent-Highway884 / Reddit
- A lawyer committed a crime. The lawyer broke confidentiality and should be censured. Complain to your local bar association. Whoever they are, you need to stop using that firm because they will leak information about you to who knows whom. © AussiInNZ / Reddit
- Remind them what they said about the Legos. I wouldn’t even leave him college money. © arodomus / Reddit
- I wouldn't even give him the college fund money. I would put it in a trust until he is 30 and is more mature and can see exactly how his father manipulated him. His father can pay for his education. © AussieGirl27 / Reddit
- Honestly, go and enjoy your money now. I wouldn’t even leave the money for a grandson. Go pay for all expenses around the world cruises. Flaunt the money and have fun. Best revenge is to be happy... also, with the money they could have had. © bl**dofachillies / Reddit
- Let the grandson figure out his own college. They want a relationship now? How gross are they?
“Sure, I’d love a supervised visit with my grandson, but I’m not changing the will. Shall we meet for tea at the weekend?” © No_Jaguar67 / Reddit
- Honestly, go spend that money on a well-deserved luxury holiday. Take a cruise, travel the world while you're still young.
The kid's education is the responsibility of his own father and mother: who, coincidentally, have taught him hatred. You don't owe him an education, especially since he was so hateful and behaved like a brat, smashing a gift up and sending it back.
Add to that the assault from your son: the way they've treated you, not just after that accident but, by the sounds of it, for years. They don't deserve nor are they entitled to any inheritance. © Excellent-Highway884 / Reddit
