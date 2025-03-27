I Removed My Son From My Will—I Won't Tolerate Humiliation I Don't Deserve

I’m a 64-year-old who likes to stay fit and loves riding motorcycles.

My son, his wife, and my grandson were visiting. My grandson wanted to go for a ride on my bike. I made sure he wore proper safety gear before we went out. Unfortunately, we were rear-ended in an accident. I got out unscathed, but my grandson broke his arm.

To say I was devastated would've been an understatement. I let the driver run because I needed to take my grandson to the hospital. The cops were called, and the driver responsible was arrested. At the hospital, my son and his wife rushed straight to my grandson, ignoring me entirely.

When we got back home, I tried to talk to my son, but he told me they were never coming back. I was very hurt but genuinely believed there had been a misunderstanding and forgave him as I understood he was distressed. Over the months, I sent multiple apology letters and tried to contact them, but they ignored me.

On my grandson’s birthday, I sent him a LEGO set. Later, my son called, saying my grandson wanted to talk to me. I was very happy and answered the call, only to hear my grandson say he hated me. A week later, the LEGO set was returned, smashed to pieces, with a note saying that if I ever tried contacting them again, I’d meet the same fate as the Legos, and they were going completely no-contact.