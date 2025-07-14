My Sister Is Marrying My Ex-Fiancé, So I Taught Them a Lesson at Their Wedding

I was engaged to my ex-fiancé, Mike, for two years. We were together for five years in total and were supposed to get married last summer. About three months before our wedding, I found out that he had been cheating on me with someone else.

It was devastating, and I called off the wedding immediately. Mike moved away shortly after we broke up, and I thought that was the end of it. I was heartbroken, but I slowly started to move on with my life.

Fast-forward to last month, I get a call from my younger sister, Lily, saying she has exciting news and wants me to come over to our parents’ house for dinner to share it. When I arrived, Lily and my parents were all smiles, and she dropped the bombshell: she’s engaged to Mike.

My head was spinning. I felt like I was going to pass out. Lily and Mike had been secretly dating for the past year, and now they were engaged. My parents had known about it for months but decided to keep it from me to “protect my feelings.” They actually thought I’d be happy for them eventually.