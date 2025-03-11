12 Wedding Stories Giving Reality TV a Run for Their Money

My fiancé and I met freshman year of college, which is 13 years ago now. We were in the same friend group all throughout college. We both dated other people throughout college, and right after college, my (then) boyfriend proposed to me. We got married in 2017 at the wee age of 23, lol.

My now fiancé was a groomsman in the wedding. My then husband came from an extremely traditional family of 6 kids where the pattern was: get engaged at 22, married at 23, and immediately start having kids. We were definitely along that path when a little over a year into our marriage, my husband started questioning his sexuality. Long story short, we ended up getting divorced and remaining the best of friends.

He got married this past August (a small ceremony). When I was going through my divorce, I saw my now fiancé in person for the first time in at least a year, probably more. There’s so much more, but last Valentine’s Day, he asked me to marry him and now one year later to the day, we will be married. And my ex-husband is a groomsman in this wedding. Life has a strange way of working out! lindsay3394 / Reddit