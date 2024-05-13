I Found 2 Menstrual Pads in My Husband’s Belongings, and Made a Shocking Discovery About Him

Our reader, Ava, 34, has shared a truly mind-boggling story with us in her letter to our editorial. The woman happened to find a very untypical thing for men in her husband’s belongings, and these were 2 menstrual pads. Of course, Ava was shocked because of this finding and confronted her husband about it, but she could never even imagine the real truth hiding behind this seemingly innocent hygienic product.

Ava decided to do her husband a small favor and unpacked his suitcase after his business trip.

Ava, 34, asked us to publish her story, because she thought her example would be a good lesson for other people to trust their gut. The woman opened her letter, saying, “My husband and I have been happily married for over 10 years now. Throughout all our marriage, there wasn’t a single reason for me not to trust him, or for him to think that I’m lying or unfaithful. Our relationship has always been crystal clear, we built it based on mutual respect and trust. I did love this man with all my heart, well, I still do. But the recent events in our family made me want to throw him away from our house and make him forget the way home.” Ava goes on with her story, saying, “My husband works a lot. I mean, he’s a real workaholic, who literally lives in his office, coming home only to have dinner and to spend a night. I always missed him so much because of this, but I adjusted to his careerism and his ambitions to grow in his sphere. He had a lot of business trips recently, all of them related to their new huge business project.

Two weeks ago, he returned from one of such business trip. He entered the house, kissed me and put his suitcase near the entrance. He was going to have a day off that day, and he was about to unpack it, when suddenly he got an urgent call from his office. He told me that there was an urgent matter, but he would be back soon, and rushed to the office. I decided to unpack his suitcase instead of him. And God, I was astonished with what I saw there!”

The woman made a shocking finding in her husband’s belongings.

Ava goes on with her story, saying, “There were 2 unused menstrual pads hidden between my husband’s dirty shirts. I found them accidentally, while sorting his clothes before I would put the dirty ones into the laundry. To say that I was shocked is to say nothing. Because, well, I instantly had this gut feeling that this wasn’t an accident, but I couldn’t find any reasonable explanation for this.” Ava continues, saying, “When my husband got back home, in about 2 hours, he immediately asked me where his suitcase was. I told him that I unpacked it and his dirty clothes are already being washed. He pretended to be calm about the situation, as if there was nothing to hide.

Then, I confronted him about the menstrual pads that I found. When I asked him about these, he went pale for a moment, but then he regained his composure and said that he was keeping those for his colleague, who had her period while on a business trip with him, and he just wanted to be supportive and progressive about attitude to periods.” Ava said, “I don’t know why, but I didn’t believe a word of it. I still had this gut feeling that something was extremely wrong, but there was no suitable explanation, so I decided to leave this topic for a while.”

Another revelation came unexpectedly after the incident with pads.

Ava continues, saying, “A week has passed after this pity accident, when I got another shocking revelation. This time, my husband forgot his phone at home, because he was in a hurry to his office in the morning. He overslept and didn’t hear the alarm clock, so he was really in a hurry and just left the phone on the table in our living room. I was passing this table and looked at his phone. There was a text message from some ’Anna Work’, that was saying, ’Do our plan with the plumber go down the drain?’” The woman wrote, “I found this message weird, like, what plan, what plumber, what was it all about? When my husband came home to pick his phone, I didn’t say anything, I decided to wait till he comes back from work in the evening and have a serious talk with him.” When Ava’s husband came home, the woman insisted that she wanted an explanation. But he wouldn’t say anything. Then, Ava took his phone from his hands, opened the messages with ’Anna Work’ and started reading them all, aloud.

The woman finally found out what her husband’s plan was.

While reading the messages, Ava gradually discovered that her husband and his colleague were having an affair. The woman said, “While I was reading and getting the confirmation that he was unfaithful, I only felt relieved, because yes, I did suspect him of cheating, and now everything was clearing up.” But the most disgusting revelation was still ahead. Ava goes on, saying, “These menstrual pads that I found in his suitcase, they did belong to his colleague. She gave these to him, because they were the part of their sick plan. As soon as they needed a place for their romantic meetings, and I was constantly at home, they decided to get rid of me for a day or two.

She gave him these pads and told him he must flush them down our toilet. Then, it would get clogged. My husband would blame me of washing the pads down the toilet and then would ask me to leave for a couple of days and live at my parents’, until he arranges our toilet to be fixed by a plumber.” Ava added, “The plan was, to some extent, a genius one. They would play on my sense of guilt, and they expected me to be ashamed of what I did (flushed the pad down the toilet), and then they would just get rid of me, painlessly, for a day or even two!

Now, I kicked my husband out of the house instead. He’s bombarding me with calls, asking me not to leave him. But I feel so much disgusted by this dirty intrigue that I love and hate him at the same time.”