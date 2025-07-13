I Finally Told My Son to Move Out—It Ended Badly

Dear Bright Side,

My son moved back after college to “figure things out,” but never left. He does odd jobs and lives rent-free, but I didn’t mind, because he is my child. I also have a daughter, and she recently gave birth. Her husband is posted abroad and won’t be able to make it home for the next few months.

I wanted to help her out, and recently told my son to move out, for a while. I explained that since I live in a two-bedroom apartment, he would have to give his room to his sister and her newborn.

Furthermore, I explained that I needed my room to be mine, given my age and comfort needs, and since his sister would need a room to herself and her baby, him moving out made sense.