I Refuse to Be My Sister’s ATM, Her Lack of Responsibility Isn’t My Problem

Dear Bright Side,

We grew up poor. I clawed my way up and landed a great job in tech. My sister had kids young and never finished school. I’ve covered her rent, dental bills, and daycare in the past.

But this time, she crossed a line. She texted me: “I need $900 for Ava’s birthday party. We’re doing a princess thing.” I offered $200. My sister wrote back, “Don’t be stingy. It’s her dream party!” I still refused to pay.

Then she posted on Facebook: “Some people only care when it’s convenient. Smh.” I didn’t reply, but it’s been bugging me. My mom says I’m being selfish. Was I wrong to say no? Can you please help me out?



Sincerely,

Mara