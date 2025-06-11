I Refuse to Give Money to My Parents—I Have My Own Family to Feed
We grow up hearing: “Your parents gave you everything, the least you can do is give back.” And many of us do, gladly. Especially when we’ve finally reached financial stability.
But what happens when that generosity is taken for granted? When “helping” quietly turns into being used? This man thought he was doing the right thing, until a single episode with his mother made him rethink everything.
His letter to Bright Side
I’ve always sent my parents part of my paycheck. After my wife gave birth to our first child, I told my parents, “Money’s tight right now. You’re on your own.” They both said they understood.
The next day, I was shocked when my mom suddenly came to us and I found my wife crying after her visit. She said, “Your mother is asking for a summer trip she’s planning with her friends. She said she already bought the tickets and would lose everything if we didn’t help.”
I sent a small one-time amount to help cover the cancellation fees, just to ease the tension. But she never said thank you. Instead, she posted online about “how some people forget who raised them the moment they start their own family.”
A few days later, my dad called. Said she wasn’t talking to anyone. That I’d “broken her heart.”
I love my parents. But I also need to prioritize my wife and son. Am I being selfish for putting my own family first?
Sorry to hear you’re facing this tough situation, but don’t lose hope, family bonds have a way of pulling through even the hardest times. Here are some fresh tips we’ve put together that might just make a difference.
Have a direct and calm talk with your mom.
- Explain how your financial situation has changed now that you have a child. Be honest, not apologetic.
Say something like, “I understand this is disappointing, but we have new responsibilities. We’re adjusting too. I’m still here for you emotionally, but money is limited.”
Be clear with your wife that she comes first.
- Reassure her that you’re on her side and that her feelings are valid. A short, sincere conversation like, “I know that was upsetting. I’ll always back you up. You and our child are my top priority now”.
It helps build trust and shows that you’re not torn between two families.
Stop sending any more “just to keep peace” money.
- It sets a pattern that emotional pressure leads to results. Instead, be firm and kind, “That one-time help was just to reduce the loss, not a restart of regular support. I can’t afford more.”
Mute or limit exposure to guilt-tripping behavior online.
- If your mom keeps posting things that hurt you or your wife, consider muting her posts. You’re not ignoring her, you’re protecting your peace. You can explain, “It’s hard to keep seeing those comments. I’d rather talk directly than through vague posts.”
Use your dad as a bridge, if he’s more level-headed.
- He might help get the message across. Something like, “I don’t want this to break our bond, but I need you to help her see that I have to focus on my new family. It’s not rejection, it’s responsibility.”
Find small, non-financial ways to show you care.
- A phone call, a short visit, or sending photos of your child can remind your parents you still value them, even if you can’t offer money. It shifts the focus from cash to connection.
Don’t question your priorities, this is what growth looks like.
- You’re not selfish. You’re being a provider, protector, and parent. That means making hard choices sometimes. You can love your parents and still not be their financial safety net anymore.
Prioritizing your wife and child is not only reasonable but necessary. This is a deeply emotional and complicated situation, and many people go through similar struggles when shifting from being a child in a family to being the head of one.