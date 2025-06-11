I Refuse to Give Money to My Parents—I Have My Own Family to Feed

I’ve always sent my parents part of my paycheck. After my wife gave birth to our first child, I told my parents, “Money’s tight right now. You’re on your own.” They both said they understood.

The next day, I was shocked when my mom suddenly came to us and I found my wife crying after her visit. She said, “Your mother is asking for a summer trip she’s planning with her friends. She said she already bought the tickets and would lose everything if we didn’t help.”

I sent a small one-time amount to help cover the cancellation fees, just to ease the tension. But she never said thank you. Instead, she posted online about “how some people forget who raised them the moment they start their own family.”

A few days later, my dad called. Said she wasn’t talking to anyone. That I’d “broken her heart.”

I love my parents. But I also need to prioritize my wife and son. Am I being selfish for putting my own family first?