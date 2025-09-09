I Sacrificed for My Mother During Her Illness, but Her Will Was Unexpected

Hello Bright Side!

About a year ago, the doctor called me and said Mom had stage four cancer. I had just gotten married, but I didn’t even hesitate. I canceled our honeymoon, drained my savings, and basically moved into that cold hospital room with her.

I gave her ice chips when she couldn’t swallow water. Held her hand during night terrors. Stayed up just listening to her breath, making sure she was still there. Every single day, I was with her.

Meanwhile... my sister, Lila? She never called. Not once. Not since she stormed out seven years ago after that huge fight about Dad’s will. She said Mom manipulated it, said she couldn’t forgive her.

Mom didn’t make it, cancer won after three months. And there I was, heartbroken, still in pain, when the lawyer called us in to read Mom’s will. And that’s when I saw Lila for the first time in years.

The lawyer reads it, and my stomach drops. Everything goes to Lila. The house, the accounts, the jewelry. My name? Not even mentioned.

Lila looks “shocked,” or at least she tries to. I wanted to scream. Ask how she came back. Ask what she said, what she did to get this.

But I just sat there. Numb. Had Mom secretly forgiven her? Or was this some weird way to punish me for... what exactly?

What I felt wasn’t just sadness. It was anger. Bitter, sharp, unfair. I gave everything for months, and apparently it meant nothing.

After all those time, I still can’t stop thinking... Am I overreacting here? Or is it normal to feel blindsided and betrayed?

Best regards,

Janna