My Father Gave My College Fund to My Stepsister — I Made Him Regret It

Hi Bright Side,

When I was 13, my mom passed away. My dad remarried a year later to a woman with a daughter my age. I tried to be open, but it was clear early on that my dad was way more invested in bonding with my stepsister than maintaining our father-daughter relationship. I became more like a guest in my own home. You know the drill: family photos without me, vacations scheduled during my exams, etc.

But I put up with it, mainly because my mom had arranged a college fund for me, with my dad in charge of keeping it safe until I was ready to use it after high school. I worked hard, got admitted into my dream school, and was ready to start this new chapter.

But I was shocked to find out that I had no money for my tuition. It was gone!

My dad eventually sat me down and explained that he had “borrowed” from my college fund to help pay for my stepsister’s private school tuition and academic programs. According to him, it was a necessary decision because she “shows more potential” and is “a brighter student” who “deserves every opportunity to succeed,” so the money was “better spent” on her. He even said it would be a “waste” not to invest in her future, implying that mine wasn’t worth the same.