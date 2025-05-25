I Sued My Daughter Over Her Betrayal—Now She Refuses to Talk to Me

My daughter recently got married and said my house was perfect to start a family in. I live alone in a 4-bedroom apartment, so I gifted it to her and moved into a small cottage with my sister. She is my only child, and I never married, so she’s the only family I have. Gifting her the house came naturally to me, and plus, I am financially comfortable.



Over the next few weeks, I felt like my daughter was acting a little distant with me. So I decided to have a face-to-face with her. When I went to visit her, I was shocked to see that she had many strangers over. I confronted her, and she declared that she planned to sell the house so they could fund their dream house and life. I was furious at the betrayal — I had gifted her the house for her to live in, not to sell off.



I asked her not to do this, but she seemed like a different person, and told me it was hers to sell. Sure, I may regret it now, but at the time, I was angry enough to consult a lawyer and file a lawsuit against her. Since the house was still legally in my name, given all papers had not been signed, she and her husband ended up having to vacate the house. Now it lies empty, and she has gone completely “no contact” with me. I am heartbroken. We were always close, but I feel like she betrayed me by deliberately lying to me. She isn’t talking to me, and this is further saddening me.



How do I repair the relationship with my daughter and get over this feeling of betrayal?



Elizabeth