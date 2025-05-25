I Sued My Daughter Over Her Betrayal—Now She Refuses to Talk to Me
Few things cut deeper than betrayal, especially when it comes from someone you love unconditionally. For Elizabeth, the heartbreak was unbearable when her own daughter deceived her. A devoted mother, she had generously offered her home to her newlywed daughter to help the young couple begin their life together in comfort. But what happened next was something Elizabeth could never have imagined. She reached out to us to share her story, and to ask for guidance.
Here is Elizabeth’s letter.
My daughter recently got married and said my house was perfect to start a family in. I live alone in a 4-bedroom apartment, so I gifted it to her and moved into a small cottage with my sister. She is my only child, and I never married, so she’s the only family I have. Gifting her the house came naturally to me, and plus, I am financially comfortable.
Over the next few weeks, I felt like my daughter was acting a little distant with me. So I decided to have a face-to-face with her. When I went to visit her, I was shocked to see that she had many strangers over. I confronted her, and she declared that she planned to sell the house so they could fund their dream house and life. I was furious at the betrayal — I had gifted her the house for her to live in, not to sell off.
I asked her not to do this, but she seemed like a different person, and told me it was hers to sell. Sure, I may regret it now, but at the time, I was angry enough to consult a lawyer and file a lawsuit against her. Since the house was still legally in my name, given all papers had not been signed, she and her husband ended up having to vacate the house. Now it lies empty, and she has gone completely “no contact” with me. I am heartbroken. We were always close, but I feel like she betrayed me by deliberately lying to me. She isn’t talking to me, and this is further saddening me.
How do I repair the relationship with my daughter and get over this feeling of betrayal?
Elizabeth
Dear Elizabeth, thank you for opening up and sharing your story with us. We’ve put together some advice that we hope will offer you clarity and support.
Seek therapy to address your feelings first
First things, you need to delve within to sort out your feelings. On one hand you have residual anger at being betrayed by your daughter, and on the other hand you still want a relationship with her. Since she tried to financially cheat you, things are clearly not all that right between you and her, and before you try to fix that, you may need therapy to get in touch with your feelings, and make a decision on how to proceed further.
Get third party mediation or counseling
Once you’ve decided on your next steps, consider organizing a family meeting with the help of a professional mediator or counselor. Since you’ve already sought legal support, your lawyer might also be able to help facilitate the discussion. Use this opportunity to express to your daughter and son-in-law how deeply hurt and betrayed you feel by their actions.
A mediator can create a safe, neutral space for an open and respectful conversation—one where you can voice your emotions and expectations, and where the current living situation can be addressed constructively. With the right guidance, this meeting could lead to a fair compromise that recognizes your generosity and directly confronts the issue of them trying to sell your property.
Rethink whether you want to give your house away
If your goal is to rebuild your relationship with your daughter, consider negotiating by proposing an alternative solution that respects everyone’s needs. Ask yourself honestly: do you want to keep the house because of its sentimental value, or were you truly ready to gift it to her? If it holds deep personal meaning, you might consider keeping it and passing it on to her in your will. On the other hand, if you’re prepared to let her have it now, it’s important to do so with the clear understanding that once the house is legally hers, she has the right to do with it as she pleases—even sell it.
You could also explore other ways to support them financially if needed, while making it clear that your original offer came from a place of love and was intended to help them build a future, not as an asset to be sold off. Above all, remember: this is your property and your decision. While you may want to be generous, she is not legally entitled to it.
Self-care might be the most important step for you
Inherently, as a parent, you may be willing to sacrifice a good chunk of your property or finances for your daughter’s happiness. Reevaluate if that’s what is good for her in the long run, or if she had a relationship with you just for the financial gain. If you feel that your relationship with your daughter may not be salvageable anymore, it may be time to explore independent living arrangements for yourself.
Have an open and honest conversation with your family, making it clear that the current situation is taking a toll on your emotional well-being and cannot continue as it is. Let them know that this is your final decision, and that changes need to be made for the sake of your peace of mind.
