I Refused to Help Raise My Son’s Baby—His Reaction Devastated Me

He’s 19 now, and his girlfriend is pregnant. I was shocked by the news, and then came another bit of news. They want to keep the baby, insisting I support them. I raised one baby alone, and the thought of raising another child, while putting my life on hold, is something I don’t think I can do. So, I refused, and kicked them out. I went out to talk to my friends. Later, I was shocked to see that all my jewelry was missing, and even the cash I had kept for emergencies was gone.



My son is now refusing to talk to me, and plans to drop out of college to take care of his “family,” and I’m just so sad, I don’t know what to do. I might have overreacted about his baby, but I want something out of my life too, other than just raising babies. Am I being selfish? Am I a bad mother?



Please help!



Nora