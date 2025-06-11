I Refused to Attend My Sister’s Wedding After She Excluded My Wife

The brother shares, “My sister’s getting married soon. I was invited, but my wife wasn’t. She sent me an invite, but I assumed she forgot my wife’s. She said it was on purpose. To make it worse, she invited my ex instead.

When I called her and asked why, she coldly said it wasn’t about my ex, but because one of the bridesmaids told her my wife has had tension with Jane. She is my sister’s coworker and bridesmaid.

They recently had a big argument, and she called my wife a liar. Jane said she wouldn’t come if my wife was invited, so my sister decided to exclude her.”