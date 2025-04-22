My Sister Spoils Her Kids, and I Had to Take Action to Make Her See Reason

“My younger sister and her family, which includes her, her husband, and two kids, were visiting my husband and me and staying at our home for a week. We don’t live in the same state. I’ve had kids of my own, but they are young adults now and out of the house.

My sister is much younger than me and is still in the young family stage. We’ve always had a pretty close and good relationship despite our age gap.

My sister does gentle parenting. I’d never heard of that before she came to stay with us because I guess I’m out of the loop since my kids are grown now. She explained to me that gentle parenting means they don’t do time out, don’t do grounding, and so on, but instead, it’s talking about their feelings.”