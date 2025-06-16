10 Real Stories of Weddings That Ended Before They Even Began

My mum thought she had been left at the altar by not only my dad but the minister as well.

She hated being the center of attention and didn’t look up from the ground until she was almost down the aisle. When she did, there was nobody waiting for her. Just then the door behind the altar flew open, and my dad ran out with his kilt flapping around him, followed by the minister.

Apparently they had been in the minister’s office and hadn’t realized the ceremony had started. — © Chel93xx / Reddit