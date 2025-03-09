16 People Whose Good Deeds Didn’t Go Unpunished

You know, there are people who are sure that they know what is best for you and want to do good by any means. So, they do it without understanding the situation, and then the people around them have to deal with the consequences of their “help.” However, there are situations when we act with our best intentions, but the result is still bad.

  • My mother-in-law buys tons of gifts for us that we have zero interest in, cheesy knick-knack type stuff. I don’t want every surface in my house covered in useless decorative items that don’t fit my taste or style! But I smile, thank her, and put them in a closet for a year or two before donating them to a thrift store because she loves us and means well. © HomemadeJambalaya / Reddit
  • My dad had an always hungry co-worker who walked around in an old sweatshirt, even though they were making good money. He said his mother in the village was very sick.
    Once on his birthday, while he was taking a shower after the shift, his coworkers bought him a new sweatshirt, and threw the old one into the industrial furnace. When he came out, he fell on the floor and started screaming! It turned out he had money hidden inside his old sweatshirt.
  • I remember the story when I decided to bring coffee to my husband (already ex) in bed. I tripped and spilled all the coffee on his face. Poor guy. P.S. That’s not why he’s an ex. © Bienvenue / ADME
  • I lent my sister a big amount of money from my wife’s and my savings. My wife doesn’t know about it, she would definitely be against it, but I wanted to help my sister so that she could buy a car without taking a loan.
    But the problem is that my sister doesn’t return the money 3 months now, claiming that she hasn’t received a bonus at work. Sister has always been honest, I was sure in her. I don’t know what to do. My wife will kill me if she finds out, and of course she will be right. © Overheard / Ideer
  • I went to have a surgery, and put all my jewelry in a plastic vitamin jar and put it on the bedside table, in plain sight. No thief would think that they are in a jar of vitamins.
    I came home a month later and decided to do some cleaning. I looked at the jar, the vitamins were expired, so I threw it in the trash. I realized what I did only a week later. At least, the surgery was successful, I calm myself down with this. © Vera Managarova
  • My friend constantly complained that her boyfriend doesn’t pay attention to her and works a lot. One day she decided to take a radical measure and pretended to be in hospital. I warned her that it was a bad idea, but she didn’t listen.
    The guy rushed over with flowers and gifts, but the doctors quickly gave up the whole truth, saying she was there for vitamin drips, and she was fine. They ended up breaking up the same day. You should not manipulate men, you shouldn’t manipulate anyone in general.... © Caramel / VK
  • My mother-in-law constantly compares me to my husband’s ex. “Oh, she was such a good cook.” “She was so good at raising the kids.” “She was so good at managing the household.” And I hear it every day.
    At one point, I just snapped and said, “Well, bring her back if she’s so perfect!” And my husband suddenly took his mother’s side, saying, “Mom just wants what’s best, she’s not being mean.” Yeah, best for whom? I can’t take it anymore. I see this perfect ex in nightmares. © Caramel / VK
  • We live on the second floor. We were in the Christmas mood and decided with my husband to decorate the first and our floors — I wanted a fairy tale not only in our flat, but also outside. We discussed it with our neighbors on the first floor — they didn’t mind. We cut out snowflakes, hung Christmas tree ornaments, tinsel...
    So, after that there was a wave of indignation in the house chat that only the first 2 floors were decorated, everyone wanted to know who was responsible for the decoration and when the remaining floors would be decorated, because their children were waiting. When we replied that we decorated the floors with our own hands, we were met up with negative remarks that their children are now waiting for Santa Claus to decorate their floors too.
    There are 16 floors in our building. And no one volunteered to help, everyone is waiting for us to continue to decorate the whole building. Yeah, no good deed goes unpunished. © Overheard / Ideer
  • When I was in 10th grade, my mother wrote me a bunch of valentines on February 14 with different pens and handwriting. She wanted to cheer me up. She encouraged my younger sister to put them all in a common box and keep quiet.
    7 years later, my mom decided to tell me. Turns out she was afraid I’d guess myself because I was very suspicious. I was totally blown away. It was one of the best memories from my school days, I felt so cool and popular! My friend was offended that I got that many valentines and she didn’t.
    I understand that my mom wanted what was best for me, but it would be better if she continued to keep it a secret. © Overheard / Ideer
  • My ex-husband found a new girlfriend. I wouldn’t mind if she stayed out of my life. But this madam thinks she’s my kids’ mother now. She’s imposing her opinion, like, “I know best how to deal with them.”
    I’m sorry, I’m the one who gave birth to them, and I’m the one who’s raising them! And when I tried to discuss it with my ex, he said she was just trying to help. What kind of help is this if I didn’t ask her to get involved in our life at all? Now I have a double problem — not only with my ex, but also with his “counselor.” © Mamdarinka / VK
  • My husband promised me a car, but when he gave it to me, I wished he would better give me money. He bought some second-hand car. It needed to be repaired so much that with this money you can buy a new one! It’s a joke!
    I told him, “Thanks for this crap!” And he replied, “You wanted it, now be happy.” How could I marry him? It’s better to get no gift than a gift like this. © Caramel / VK
  • Today, my friend invited me to the movie theater. She chose a movie herself, and it turned out to be a horror movie. I didn’t know where I was going, we were late, I didn’t even look at the poster. And she, knowing full well that I hate horror movies (my older brother was showing them to me since I was 4 years old, and I still have trouble sleeping), brought me there.
    So, I got up and went home. My friend didn’t follow me, but texted me saying she was offended, because she wanted what was best for me. She wanted to teach me not to be afraid of horror. Yeah, the therapist couldn’t do it, but the friend could in one session! It’s a shame — 7 years of friendship, and to break up over something like this. © Caramel / VK
  • My parents are excellent, I’m extremely lucky, so it’s hard for me to complain when they do things like this, but they just completely forget that I’m an adult who moved back in for a few months due to losing a job. As in, they try to make all my decisions for me because they don’t seem to realize I can handle it myself.
    If I’m going into the city for a job interview, despite knowing my way around completely, they’ll try to tell me which bus/train to take, the best route for getting to that particular office, etc. It’s nice that they try to help out in my life, but my most successful period of life (college) was also the period where I made all of my own decisions. So, ya know, I can probably take care of myself... © somepeoplewait / Reddit
  • I’m 31, nearly 32. Married. Live in a house. I pay my bills on time and in full. You know, a fully functional, somewhat responsible adult.
    I recently started a new job, and my mom called to tell me to “make sure to dress nice for work.” Thanks, mom. I haven’t been a working professional for nearly a decade, or anything. Good thing you reminded me, or I would have shown up in a bathrobe. © MuppetusMaximus / Reddit
  • The last time I moved, I insisted on unpacking the boxes so I could put things where I preferred them. Had to run out to a Home Depot to pick some things up, took a couple of hours and by the time we got back my mom had unpacked all the kitchen boxes.
    There wasn’t even an order to where she put things, whatever was on top just went into the random cupboards. Spent several days playing hide and seek anytime we needed something. © Imapony / Reddit
  • My parents bought a studio flat for me and my twin sister for our 20th anniversary. It’s quite spacious, in a good neighborhood, but with that money we could have bought 2 studios on the outskirts of the city. Even a dorm room would be better than one flat for 2 people!
    My parents know we’re different. I’m a homebody, I like to crash with a book or a movie, I go to bed late and get up late, I’m not very tidy. My sister, on the contrary, is an early bird, very active, with lots of friends. She likes to clean, receive guests, she always has somewhere to go, always has things to do.
    We shared a room in our parents’ flat, and it was excruciating. We didn’t fight much, of course, because we love each other, but there were conflicts nonetheless. And now it’s back to sharing the same space with her.
    She doesn’t like that she can’t invite friends often (she respects my desire to be alone in the house, after all). She’s annoyed that I’m quite messy, I don’t always put everything in its place, I like to hang out in the bathroom for long periods of time. And I am annoyed that she is constantly making noise, listening to music, rearranging everything.
    How are we supposed to live? My parents take offense that they meant well, but apparently they still think that we are better together because we were inseparable in childhood. But we’re different, and they have to accept that.
    In 2 or 3 more years, one of us might get married, which means that we’ll have to divide the flat or solve this issue somehow. My parents say that it’s better to have one good flat than 2 bad ones. But I would rather live in an old flat, but alone, than like this. You don’t look a gift horse in the mouth, but I can’t understand my parents. © Overheard / Ideer

But the good deeds of these people proved that evil doesn’t stand a chance in our world.

