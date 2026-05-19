10 Moments That Teach Us the Quiet Power of Compassion

Sobbing tears of joy. For a passport. I have seen real tragedy honey and this is not one, sorry. But cute
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It is crazy how a tiny bit of compassion or someone just showing up at the perfect moment can completely change a person’s day around. These core memories of people being kind during hard times usually stick for years. Here are some of the most wholesome stories of kindness that our readers sent us.
Sobbing tears of joy. For a passport. I have seen real tragedy honey and this is not one, sorry. But cute
You're the reason why we need reminders not to judge others by their attire or jobs. The cook at KFC deserves just as much respect as the CEO at some tech company. Try Googling compassion and then put it to use.