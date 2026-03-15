15+ Tiny Treasures That Prove True Joy Hides in the Simplest Things
Collecting isn’t just about the things themselves. It’s a quiet hunt for the tiny joys that warm your heart even on the gloomiest days. Whether it’s the fading scent of a vintage perfume, a stack of “lucky” tickets, or the nostalgic beep of a Tamagotchi, these hobbies are really about the memories we choose to hold onto. These are tiny time capsules of pure joy that make life a little brighter.
Found my collection. I’ve had it for almost 35 years.
Turbo chewing gum had the most popular collectible inserts: everyone would trade duplicates during breaks or exchange 2 inserts for one. And if it was a rare insert, it could be traded for 5 or more. There were parallel collections too, but unfortunately, they didn’t gain popularity, and over time, the demand for everything decreased, and eventually, they were completely forgotten. But for me, they remain a memory of childhood.
My friend had an enormous collection of vintage valentines — hundreds, if not thousands! Cards from the 1920s to the 1960s— real treasure.
I collect vintage pillboxes and miniature containers. Here’s what my collection looks like at the moment.
I’d like to share a photo of my collection of miniature souvenir houses.
It was started in 2006 when I bought a clay house at a flea market in Germany. Then I began bringing houses from different corners of the world wherever I traveled, or they were brought to me by friends and relatives.
Collecting houses is intriguing because there are so few of them. They’re not like plates or magnets that are everywhere. You have to search for houses; you might even say hunt for them! I’m not sure why houses. They’re charming, and I like them.
I’ve always loved Tamagotchi. There are no free spots left for new additions to the collection I’ve been building since 1997.
Found my grandma’s collection of vintage perfumes.
- Wow, you hit the jackpot! © terrorbagoly / Reddit
I’ve recently grown my modest collection to a nice round number — 33 items!
I collect dinosaur and historic animal figures.
30 years of board games
My Bratz dolls that I’ve been collecting since 2015
My collection at the moment
- Such cuties! © CreamAndCheerios / Reddit
The earring collection of our art teacher. Most of them were made by her students.
Which doll do you like the most?
My collection of toys from Kinder Surprise eggs
Here’s my pencil collection, I always ask people to bring a pencil back from their travels.
My collection of completely outdated DVDs
Bonus: when an ordinary hobby turns into a real movie plot
- I was riding a tram. I bought a ticket, and saw it had a lucky number! So I thought out loud that it would be yet another one in my collection.
A guy next to me turned around and asked, “Do you collect tickets?” I said yes. He took a small envelope from his pocket, silently gave it to me, and got off.
It was full of lucky tickets, one even had a mirrored lucky number! Dude, thank you! You have no idea how happy you made me that day!
When I finish a bottle of perfume, I keep it. By now I have a collection of empty bottles. I love to inhale the scents from these little bottles some time later — then I’m filled with nostalgia, memories immediately come flooding back. It’s an amazing feeling, like rewatching your past.
- My ex used to go to the shooting range a lot — that’s how I ended up with a collection of stuffed toys. My current boyfriend found out and said, “Throw them away.”
I came home from work in the evening — no toys. I confronted him, and he said, “You’ve got it all wrong. I didn’t throw away your toys; I gave them to the kids in the yard, just like you wanted. There’s one bag left, want to go with me?”
Now the kids in the yard have a bunch of new plush toys.
Zippo lighters. I started in high school and after a long hiatus I'm buying again. I have about sixty of them, stores in a box in the back of my closet. I've been using one Joe Camel lighter (playing billiards) for years, but occasionally I swap out for special occasions.
- I used to love toys from Kinder Surprise eggs — I had a collection of hippos that I treasured like the apple of my eye. Once, I came back from school, entered my room, and the shelf was empty. Only one was left in the pencil case.
I ran to my mom in tears, and she said she just got tired of dusting under each hippo, so she temporarily put them in a box for cleaning. In the evening, she ceremoniously took it out of the closet, and I, with relief, slowly put my toys back in place — one by one, returning everything as it was.
What about you? Do you have a collection tucked away somewhere? Tell us about your finds in the comments, and let’s get nostalgic together!
If these tiny treasures made you smile, here are a few more stories about people who pour heart into everything they create: