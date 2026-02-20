15+ Home Bakers Who Proved You Don’t Need a Degree to Create a Masterpiece
A fairytale-inspired cake that a father baked for his daughter’s theater club; a chocolate delight that took a whopping 150 hours to create; turkey-shaped bread that looked like it was created with AI — these are all the results of the hard work of amateur bakers that they shared online. We put them together and are sharing them with you. Caution: it’s not recommended to look at them on an empty stomach.
Some flowers for a beautiful milestone!
Lemon shortbread
I made a Cinderella-themed cake for my daughter’s middle school cast party. Her friends couldn’t believe it was real.
- Oh my heart! This is definitely a moment your daughter will cherish. This looks absolutely amazing. Wow, my jaw is on the floor. © celinebg / Reddit
Van Gogh would be proud of me.
Attempted the 150-hour chocolate cake as my first “proper” cake.
Cake for my sister
My sister thought my bread was AI. I made a turkey-shaped loaf of artisan bread.
Husband made me a birthday cake! He doesn’t bake and never made buttercream before.
My first “professional” cake
First? FIRST? I can't wait to see what your cakes look like when you've got some experience!
30 hours, 7 eggs, and 2 packs of butter later, I made my first brioche.
My first attempt at hyperrealism
Where's the cake? All I see are some beach towels? (No, honestly, I can't tell which one is the cake!)
Guess which one is the cake?
My 18-year-old niece baked this cake for my mom’s wedding.
My daughter wanted to do a Frozen bread.
- I let her do the steps, only the final 2 folds and stretch’s and putting it into the oven by me.
My son asked for a bunny-shaped cake for his 12th birthday.
My take on the gelatin island cake. It is inspired by a little spot we used to go fishing at as kids. What a joy it was to make!
Chocolate and vanilla cows
The cat-shaped cake I baked for my sister’s birthday
- Amazing but also creepy... © Shinypurplestar / Reddit
