I Brought My Wife to a Hospital With the Signs of Miscarriage and Accidentally Revealed a Shocking Secret

Bad news about pregnancy may become a huge shock to any couple, who are looking forward to meeting their baby boy or girl. The same happened to our reader, Mark, and his wife, Stella, who were expecting their 3rd baby. One day, Stella felt bad and Mark brought her to the hospital with obvious signs of miscarriage. But what happened in the hospital, made the couple freeze in astonishment, because there was some news for them which they apparently weren’t prepared for.

Mark and Stella were expecting a 3rd child together.

Mark, 35, wrote a letter to our editorial and shared his mind-boggling story that could make even a stone burst with emotions. He and his wife Stella asked us to publish their story. The couple sincerely believed that their experience could make people believe in miracles, because this was what happened to our today’s protagonists. Mark opened his letter, saying, “My wife Stella and I have been married for over 12 years now. We’re a very happy couple with traditional family values and principles. We have 2 kids, both boys, and no wonder we both wanted to have a girl.

Our life hasn’t been cloudless all the time, we couldn’t conceive for a long time when we got married, and both Stella and I had to undergo a very expensive treatment before we finally could have our first son. Our second baby was born after a very high-risk pregnancy, we both thought he wouldn’t survive, but our life was merciful to us, and we finally welcomed our second son into the family.” The man continues, “When we found out we were expecting our 3rd child, it seemed like a miracle to us. We were on cloud nine, and we sincerely hoped that this time everything would be smooth. But we were so mistaken.”

The 3rd pregnancy also turned out to be a high-risk one.

Mark revealed, “When Stella discovered that she was pregnant, we immediately started all necessary medical checkups both for her and the baby. Stella had a feeling that this time it was a girl, so she treated this particular pregnancy with even more tenderness, care and anticipation than two previous ones.” “Doctors warned us from the start that Stella needed as much rest as it was possible for her. They said her pregnancy was a high-risk, due to the health complications that Stella had after her previous pregnancies, so this time we needed to be especially careful.

My goal was to enable my wife to live a stress-free life while we were expecting, which I was totally ready to do. But one day, all our mutual efforts for saving this pregnancy seemed to have gone down the drain. I will never forget this special day that was a real rollercoaster for our family.”

Stella was rushed to a hospital with the signs of miscarriage.

Mark shared, “Stella was 3 months pregnant when this all happened. I was not at home, because I got a call from the office and I needed to be there for about an hour. I asked a friend of mine, who’s a nurse, to stay with Stella during that hour to make sure that everything was fine with her while I was absent.

Stella suddenly felt bad. My friend called me and said that my wife needed to be urgently taken to a hospital, because there might be a miscarriage and she needed an immediate examination. I gave up all my work in the office, rushed home and brought Stella to a hospital.” “She ended up in an emergency room, where the nurse told us that my wife was miscarrying. She also explained that the fetus was not viable and that nothing further could be done about this pregnancy. To say that we were in despair is to say nothing.

I could tell it by Stella’s face that at that moment she felt like her life was over, she was pale, and she was about to start crying. I was dumbfounded by the news, too, and I couldn’t really imagine how we would live through this immensely hard challenge of losing a child, the so much awaited baby girl, whose name we already chose together with my beloved wife.”

The sad story suddenly took a very unpredictable twist.

Mark wrote, “Stella was sent to another medical examination before the doctors would decide about the further procedures about her unfortunate pregnancy. She was sent to an ultrasound first, and I went there with her in order to support her and hold her hand in the toughest time for our family.

And then, something incredible happened. Later that day, to our immense shock, the doctors, who examined Stella, dropped a bombshell that he had news for us. Turned out, Stella wasn’t having a miscarriage, her body was preparing to carry one more baby, which meant we were going to have twins!” “At first, we couldn’t believe it. Then, we thought this was a joke. And only after some time passed, we both felt so happy that the words were not enough to explain our state at that moment. Stella’s pregnancy remained high-risk during all remaining months, but the happiest day of our life has come, and now we’re happy parents to 2 boys and 2 beautiful, miraculous twin girls.” “They all make our life so messy, but at the same time so meaningful. Our story is real, and we reached out to you with a special message to you and your readers: miracles do happen and even after bad news, not everything is lost. We must all believe in good things and one day, this belief will definitely come true for everyone, just like it did for Stella and me.”