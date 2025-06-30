I Excluded My Retired MIL From Our Family Vacation—We’re Not a Charity

My MIL was upset. She said we were being selfish, ungrateful, and cold, just because she was retired and broke now. She brought up past incidents where she helped us financially, like contributing to pay our wedding expenses, taking us on fancy vacations, and giving us expensive gifts on special days. “I was a single mother, and yet I worked hard to support and take care of my son. You OWE some care back to me,” she added, looking at my husband and me. While I’m grateful for all that, we never asked for any of it. She willingly made those expenses, and now she’s holding them against us. If my husband and I were loaded, I wouldn’t mind taking my MIL on our trip. But we’re not. She could’ve AT LEAST agreed to babysit, but nope.



So, we ended up telling HER “no” for the trip. She stormed off angrily and hasn’t contacted us since. I told my mother about all this, and she told me that I could’ve been “nicer” to my MIL and instead of taking a long-distance trip, we could’ve taken a “cheaper” destination and included her as well. I see her point, but should I really sacrifice our happiness to accommodate my MIL? I’d love to hear your opinions.