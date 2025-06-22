I Refuse to Help My Sick Mother—She Needs a Harsh Reality Check

My first reaction? Shock. Then came the anger. How could she expect me to be there for her when she wasn’t there for me?

I’m torn. Deep down, part of me still wants to help. She’s my mother. She’s sick. No one deserves to suffer alone.

But the other part of me remembers the coldness in her voice when I asked for help. The way she dismissed me. That memory still stings. We’re told to always be there for our parents. But what about when they fail us?

Setting boundaries isn’t mean. It’s a way of protecting yourself from more pain. I’m not trying to be vengeful. I’m just trying to heal.

Right now, I don’t have the emotional strength to take her in. The wounds are too fresh. And the trust? It’s shattered. This whole situation has left me with more questions than answers.

Am I doing the right thing? Is this the moment to show compassion—or is it time to walk away for good? Please, share your opinions. I’m desperate for advice.