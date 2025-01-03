10 Dads Who Take the Word ’’Devoted’’ to a Whole New Level

Being a father comes with its challenges, and every dad strives to do their best. But some fathers go above and beyond, redefining what it means to love, protect, and sacrifice for their children. Today, we’re sharing incredible stories of dads whose actions prove they’re nothing short of extraordinary—true contenders for the “Coolest Dad” award.

  • My dad worked from home at a time when working from home basically never happened. He was a salesman of industrial equipment, and his territory covered three states. He was literally the only employee of the company within 500 miles.

    I was having problems in school, and the school didn’t want to deal with it because, when have they ever cared about a student being mistreated?

    My dad eventually went high enough up the chain to speak to someone at the district, but that person kept dodging him. He’d schedule an appointment, arrive, and—oops—according to the secretary, the admin had to leave early to take care of something else.

    Once is unlucky, twice is a coincidence, but three times is enemy action.

    So my dad gathered a bunch of work he could do in his car, waited until the admin pulled into their parking space in the morning, and... blocked him in. My dad checked in with the secretary and said he’d wait in his car for the admin to return, indicating which car was his. And so he sat in his car—from around 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. And then he finally got his meeting with the admin because, shocker, the admin wasn’t out of the office attending to an emergency.
  • When I was 12, I jokingly put “Liquid Nitrogen” on my Christmas list. Come Christmas morning, my dad takes me out to the car, opens the trunk, and, lo and behold, there’s a 10-gallon canister of LN2.
    We spent the next couple of weeks freezing random things.

    It was definitely the “coolest” thing he ever did—literally and figuratively.
  • My dad is an automotive engineer. When I was in elementary school, there was a Halloween costume contest. He made me a fully functioning robot costume out of scrap materials from his garage. It had working buttons, lights, and everything. I won the contest.
  • When I was in 3rd grade, I was sitting in class when I got called to the principal’s office. I got worried because that never happened.

    When I got there, my dad was standing in the office. It was a big deal because I hardly ever got to see him. He worked nights, 6 or 7 days a week so we could get by.

    He told the school there was an emergency in the family—not a major one—but that nobody would be around to take me home, so he needed to pick me up now.

    He signed me out, and we headed down to the car. I asked him what was wrong, and he responded, “The Mets are playing, and it would be a sin to let these tickets go to waste.” Then he handed me a ticket, reached into the car, and pulled out my very first Mets jersey and a brand-new baseball glove. © ADIDAS247 / Reddit
  • I went to school about four hours away from home. I’d been dating this girl for just about two years when I found out she had been cheating on me for the past few weeks. I ended the relationship and told my friends and family what happened.

    I called my dad, and he asked if there was anything he could do. Being a broke college student, I said I’d really just love a good meal. He said he was tied up but told me to check my account after class because he would send some money.

    Skip ahead four hours, and there’s a knock on my door—it’s my dad, standing there to take me out for dinner. If I can be half the father he is, my kids will be alright.
  • I was forced to go to summer camp when I was in 4th grade. I was miserable the entire time. I was never happy there once. I had no athletic ability at the time. I hated the kids. I hated the organization of our daily activities.

    Anyway, despite the fact that I wrote countless letters to my parents about how I wanted to go home and cried all day and night, they never responded back because the camp director told them
    I was just fine and that it would make things worse if I communicated with them.

    During the last week of camp, I was walking aimlessly in the softball diamond when I saw a figure in the distance. It took me a moment to realize it was my dad. He came to rescue me.

  • When I was turning 10, my dad gave me one of my most memorable birthdays. He woke me up at 8 a.m. on a school day and said I didn’t have to go to school and that I should throw on regular clothes. We got into his truck, and he drove me to McDonald’s for breakfast.

    We then stopped at the local hockey rink—turns out he had rented the ice for an hour. We played shinny together, just me and him. But the day still wasn’t done. When we got back in the truck, he put his Boston cassette in and started driving. About an hour later, we arrived at a frozen lake. He put the truck in 4-wheel drive and drove onto the ice.

    We stopped after a few minutes and got out of the truck. I was very confused. He pulled a giant drill out of the back of the truck and started drilling through the ice. That afternoon, he taught me how to ice fish. We sat there for hours, catching a few fish, eating a packed lunch, and listening to the radio.

    Amazingly, the day still wasn’t done. On the way home, he asked if I wanted to watch the Oilers play that night. I said “yes” without thinking much about it—I assumed we’d watch the game on TV like always. But a while later, we pulled up to the Coliseum, and amazingly, he had gotten tickets. It was my first NHL game.

    That, by far, was one of the greatest days of my life, and I really wish I could relive it all.
  • Back when I was a freshman in high school, I had a penchant for reading books in class instead of paying attention. On Parent-Teacher Night, my dad went to the conferences with my mom, and when speaking to my social studies teacher, she mentioned how she’d like it if I didn’t read in class anymore. He responded with, “Well, maybe if your class was more interesting, he would stop reading.”

  • My father is a construction worker with an education that goes only as far as 6th grade. He drives a bulldozer and has for my whole life—waking up at 4 in the morning, stumbling home at 5 p.m., and falling asleep by 9 p.m. He never really had anything to do with raising us (I’m the youngest of 8), if only because he was too damn tired.

    When I was about 12, Madonna was ALL THE RAGE, and all the girls were wearing those black rubber bracelets. My sisters and I wanted them more than anything, but we could never afford them.

    One day, my dad came home with a bunch of O-rings he took from the mechanic in all different sizes for us to use as bracelets. They were covered in oil, and most of them were way too small to fit on our wrists, but it was SO SWEET of him that we forced them around our wrists until our hands turned blue (and black with oil) and proudly paraded around the neighborhood.
  • At 8 months pregnant, I found out my husband was cheating. My mom said I can’t leave him—that I needed to think about my child. So I stayed.

    The day I gave birth; I was in tears. My dad came to the hospital and said, “You will never cry again. Your new life begins today.” At first, I didn’t get what he meant. But then he showed me
    a key to an apartment he had rented for me and my newborn.

    He told me he had already spoken to a divorce lawyer and that I could visit him whenever I was ready. Relief washed over me. I knew I didn’t want to spend my life with a cheating man, and knowing my dad stood by me was the greatest gift I could have received. He wasn’t a wealthy man, which made his sacrifice all the more meaningful.

If you’re craving more uplifting stories, this collection is perfect for you. It’s a heartfelt reminder that even the smallest acts of kindness can create a ripple effect of positivity and change lives in unexpected ways.

