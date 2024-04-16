Pierce Brosnan’s Wife Shares a Touching Tribute to Him, Stuns Fans With Her Transformation

Keely Shaye Brosnan and Pierce Brosnan are celebrating 3 decades of togetherness! Keely shared a touching tribute to her husband and the sweetest photos. Pierce also shared a heartfelt note to Keely that melted away our hearts. Fans also noticed that Keely has undergone a major transformation recently and has a new appearance.

The couple celebrated the day they first met.

Keely Shaye Brosnan is looking back fondly on a pivotal day in her life, the day she first met her future husband, Pierce Brosnan. This encounter took place in 1994 and marked the beginning of their journey together. Keely, who is now 60, celebrated the 30th anniversary of that significant day. They had met at a party in Mexico , and this day has remained etched in her memory as a turning point.

She shared her thoughts in a heartfelt post: «4-8-94 was my lucky day. How could I have known as I walked around the corner and into your life that my destiny was about to change forever?» Alongside this reflection, she posted several photographs that captured moments from their life together over the years.

Keely expressed her gratitude for the bold step she took that day: «Thanking my lucky stars that I had the courage to introduce myself to you and forever grateful for the connection and family we share 3 decades later,» she wrote. «Happy 30th Anniversary! @piercebrosnanofficial ✨. Time flies on love’s wings.» Pierce Brosnan, now 70, responded with a touching comment: «Thank God for you my dear Keely, you have given me wings to fly. Love you dearly.»