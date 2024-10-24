Tyra Banks Returns to Victoria’s Secret Runway After Many Years, People Are Noticing One Thing

Tyra Banks made a highly anticipated return to the Victoria's Secret runway after many years away, and while her presence was met with excitement, some people couldn’t stop focusing on one thing. Her return felt like a full-circle moment, and it left many feeling nostalgic for her runway reign.

Evan Agostini / Invision / East News

Tyra Banks, who retired from modeling nearly 20 years ago, made a jaw-dropping return to the Victoria’s Secret runway this year, a stage she dominated in the past. Fans were thrilled to see her back, but Tyra admitted this time felt different. Reflecting on the experience, she said, “I felt like everybody was inside of me, 50-year-old women, insecure women. I just felt like there was more, and I look at the playback, and I'm like, boom, boom, boom.” She explained that her powerful walk was more about channeling the energy of others rather than making it all about herself. This shift in perspective, she said, brought new depth to her performance.

East News / East News

Tyra didn’t shy away from discussing how her body had changed since her last time on the runway, joking, “My boobies were, like, 10 times bigger.” She also shared that she was around 40–50 pounds heavier than when she originally retired, adding with a laugh, “So I was like, ‘Don't fall out, don't fall out.’”

Fans couldn’t help but focus on one thing: her outfit choice, with one asking, "Why was Tyra the only one fully clothed but cleavage? Wasn’t giving VS mood at all," while others were still captivated by her return. Despite the outfit not matching the typical Victoria's Secret style, Tyra’s presence and confidence overshadowed any doubts. One fan summed up the overall reaction by declaring, “You’re a damn queen, sis. Sorry, but you wiped the floor compared to the rest.” Her comeback showed that even after nearly two decades, Tyra still has the undeniable star power and ability to command the runway like no one else.

