My Husband Wants a Divorce Because of My Menopause, So I Planned a Revenge

Dear Bright Side,



I’d like to share my story as it might give inspiration to other women who find themselves in a similar situation. So here it is:



For most of my life, I thought I had a good handle on who I was. I had a career, a marriage, and a child. I was confident. But then menopause hit me like a freight train.

Suddenly, I didn’t recognize the woman in the mirror. My skin broke out like I was a teenager again. The weight crept on, and no matter what I did, it wouldn’t budge. My clothes didn’t fit anymore. My energy was gone. I felt invisible, not just to the world, but to myself.

I tried to laugh it off. I called the hot flashes “internal summer.” I joked about my mood swings. But deep down, I felt like I was losing everything: my energy, my confidence, my body, and slowly, my marriage.