Honestly, good on you for standing up. Finding out that your boss helped send you to your competitor just to see if you'd walk away? That’s not leadership that’s manipulation. You deserve more than their “test” game.
But… I also can’t help asking: do you really want to stay where you were tested rather than valued from the start?
I Refused to Be Underpaid—Then I Discovered My Boss’s Secret Plan
Sometimes, life at work can take unexpected turns that make us question everything, from our career choices to the people we trust. Many of us face moments when our loyalty and courage are quietly tested, often in ways we don’t see coming. One reader recently sent Bright Side a letter describing such a shocking experience with her boss, and it left us all wondering — what would you have done in her place?
Here’s her letter:
Hi Bright Side,
I work with this company for four years now, and recently I took on a lot of extra work after 2 coworkers quit. When I finally asked my boss for a raise, he smirked: “Look, you’re just a number. I have a pile of CVs that can replace you!”
Next day, I sent him my resignation with an offer from his competitor, 20% higher. He burst out laughing — I froze as he suddenly got up with a spark in his eyes, and revealed that he’d been the one who referred me to that competitor himself.
Still chuckling, he leaned back in his chair and said, “I wanted to see if you’d have the guts to walk away. Everyone else here just complains and stays. But YOU actually did something about it.”
Then, he opened a drawer, pulled out a thick envelope, and slid it across the desk. “That’s your sign-on bonus,” he said. “If you agree to come back tomorrow. Same salary the competitor offered... plus 10%. You’ll be leading the department.”
I just stood there, stunned, realizing I’d been part of some kind of elaborate test.
Now, I can’t tell if he was genuinely testing my courage... or if he just couldn’t stand the idea of losing and came up with this plan to save face.
So here I am — torn. Do I accept the bonus and stay, even though it means working for someone who played me like a pawn? Or do I walk away and start fresh with the competitor who valued me from the start? Honestly... I’m not sure what the smarter move is anymore.
—Louise
Thank you, Louise, for sending us your story — it’s a powerful example of how standing up for yourself at work can reveal more than you expect about leadership, respect, and self-worth. Here are 4 pieces of advice to help you decide your next step with clarity and confidence.
Trust Actions, Not Tests.
Louise, it’s understandable to feel flattered by your boss’s counteroffer — after all, he recognized your worth and even offered you a leadership position. But the way he went about it says a lot about his management style. Testing an employee’s loyalty through manipulation isn’t a healthy or respectful approach.
Ask yourself: if he needed to trick you to see your value once, what might he do next time? True leadership is built on trust, not games — and your next move should be guided by who has earned your trust, not who challenges it.
Choose Growth Over Comfort.
You’ve proven that your skills are in demand — that’s a powerful position to be in. The competitor’s offer didn’t just give you more money; it validated your worth in the job market.
Staying with your old company might feel safe, especially with a promotion on the table, but consider where you’ll learn and grow more. Do you want to keep working under someone who tests people, or move forward in a place that recognized your value without hesitation? Growth often begins where comfort ends.
You really think that's the end of it? Mark my words, you'll be punished for your lack of loyalty sooner or later.
Redefine What Respect Means to You.
Before making your decision, take a moment to reflect on what respect looks like in your career. For some, it’s a title or a raise; for others, it’s being treated with honesty and fairness. Your boss might call his move a “test,” but to you, it may feel like manipulation — and that’s valid.
Ask yourself whether you can continue working under someone whose idea of leadership includes emotional games. Respect isn’t something you negotiate after being humiliated; it’s something that should exist from the start.
Think Long-Term, Not Just Financially.
It’s tempting to choose the option that pays more or feels like a quick win, but think about where you want to be in five years. Which company aligns more with your values, offers real mentorship, and helps you build a meaningful career path? A 10% raise today won’t matter much if you’re constantly walking on eggshells tomorrow.
Sometimes, the right move isn’t about money — it’s about peace of mind. Choose the path that helps you sleep better at night, not the one that makes you question your worth.
Comments
Damn, that’s one movie-level plot twist 🤯 honestly Louise, your boss sounds like the kind of manipulative “genius” who thinks he’s the main character in some corporate morality test. Testing your loyalty? Fine. But playing mind games with your livelihood? That’s a red flag wrapped in a raise! Now sure the offer sounds tempting.... but ask yourself: do you really want to keep working under someone who treats people like chess pieces?! If it were me, I’d walk without a second thought
I feel sorry for your situation: you’re between “walk away” and “stay and thrive”. But the bigger problem is the culture
a boss who feels he must test someone’s loyalty rather than simply pay for it.