I Refused to Be Underpaid—Then I Discovered My Boss’s Secret Plan

Hi Bright Side,

I work with this company for four years now, and recently I took on a lot of extra work after 2 coworkers quit. When I finally asked my boss for a raise, he smirked: “Look, you’re just a number. I have a pile of CVs that can replace you!”

Next day, I sent him my resignation with an offer from his competitor, 20% higher. He burst out laughing — I froze as he suddenly got up with a spark in his eyes, and revealed that he’d been the one who referred me to that competitor himself.

Still chuckling, he leaned back in his chair and said, “I wanted to see if you’d have the guts to walk away. Everyone else here just complains and stays. But YOU actually did something about it.”

Then, he opened a drawer, pulled out a thick envelope, and slid it across the desk. “That’s your sign-on bonus,” he said. “If you agree to come back tomorrow. Same salary the competitor offered... plus 10%. You’ll be leading the department.”

I just stood there, stunned, realizing I’d been part of some kind of elaborate test.

Now, I can’t tell if he was genuinely testing my courage... or if he just couldn’t stand the idea of losing and came up with this plan to save face.

So here I am — torn. Do I accept the bonus and stay, even though it means working for someone who played me like a pawn? Or do I walk away and start fresh with the competitor who valued me from the start? Honestly... I’m not sure what the smarter move is anymore.

—Louise