I Gave 18 Years to My Job, Only to Be Replaced by AI — My Boss Called Me a Week Later
Today, innovation and technology are bringing groundbreaking changes. Our lives are no longer the same as they were in the past. AI has transformed nearly every aspect of our daily routines. But can you imagine losing your job to artificial intelligence?
That’s the harsh reality for many—and it happened to one of our readers, Derek, who shared his story of how he lost his job to AI.
Here is his story:
I worked as a senior analyst at the same company for 18 years. I was the guy everyone came to when they needed help, and I really loved what I did. I stuck around through all the rough patches, worked late when needed, trained new hires, and never slacked off. It felt like a place I’d retire from.
A few months ago, my boss introduced this new AI tool. At first, it was supposed to “assist” us and take care of repetitive tasks. No big deal—I even helped test it. But over time, my responsibilities shrank, projects got reassigned, and my salary quietly dropped without much discussion. It was like watching my job dissolve in slow motion.
Then came the final blow:
They let me go, saying the AI was “more efficient.”
I was obviously upset, but I tried to stay professional. I left quietly and started looking for something else. Fast-forward a few months—my old boss calls me out of nowhere. Apparently, the AI’s been messing things up. Clients are unhappy, reports are all over the place, and they need someone who “knows the system.”
Then he hits me with:
“After a week, we are waiting for you.”
No real apology, no offer to restore my original salary—just an open door and vague praise like I’m a backup plan.
Now, I’m torn. On one hand, I really need the stability. On the other, I feel like going back would be setting myself up to be discarded again the second they upgrade the software.
I told a friend, and they said I should swallow my pride, go back, and use it as a stepping stone. But another friend said I’d be a fool to trust them again.
We have collected some opinions from social media relating to AI. People have different ideas: some are happy that AI exists and helps them at work, some think they will lose their jobs. We would like to know your ideas too!
- Not me, but my partner used to illustrate children’s books full-time. It wasn’t amazing money, but it covered his living expenses.
When AI dried up most of that work, he shifted those skills toward in-community art events—like running a merch table at anime conventions.
A lot of people try to break into those spaces with AI-generated work too, but fortunately, most conventions strictly guard against that. typoincreatiob / Reddit
- Other than losing my job, it has made my life significantly easier, and I have learned a great deal. Thanks to that I got a promotion. mrpc-280586 / Reddit
- Employer here. I hate to say it, but I’m replacing all my lazy employees with AI. They couldn’t care less about my company or their job, so why should I care to keep them?
It’s mainly Gen Z—they’re so demanding and extremely difficult to manage with their flexible schedule needs, rapid career advancement expectations, yet they do nothing to earn it. If you want a job, you better be pretty special: go above and beyond, show up early, stay late, and actually care that your employer is the one providing you with an income to live.
Contrary to popular belief, we as employers hold all the risk as business owners—and we don’t owe you anything. I love that now you’ll have to prove yourself to earn your keep.
My most loyal and hardest-working employees will always have a place at my company—and they’ll keep getting bonuses, promotions, and raises. DueLab2076 / Reddit
- Pretty sure I kept my job because of AI. I’m great with electronics but hated writing scripts for machines and tests. ocktick / Reddit
Yes, AI can help us, but it can never work or think like a human being. AI simply generates data based on what people have created—it doesn't have its own ideas. AI is for helping people, not to take their jobs.