I Gave 18 Years to My Job, Only to Be Replaced by AI — My Boss Called Me a Week Later

I worked as a senior analyst at the same company for 18 years. I was the guy everyone came to when they needed help, and I really loved what I did. I stuck around through all the rough patches, worked late when needed, trained new hires, and never slacked off. It felt like a place I’d retire from.

A few months ago, my boss introduced this new AI tool. At first, it was supposed to “assist” us and take care of repetitive tasks. No big deal—I even helped test it. But over time, my responsibilities shrank, projects got reassigned, and my salary quietly dropped without much discussion. It was like watching my job dissolve in slow motion.