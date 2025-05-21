My Husband’s Routine Hospital Visit Turned Into a Nightmare

Dear Bright Side,

We’ve been married for 3 years, expecting twins. Due to financial struggles, my husband missed regular checkups. After starting a new job, he finally had a checkup, but when he came home, he was acting strangely distant, almost like a stranger.

When I asked him what was wrong, he stayed calm and silent, but there was something off about his silence. It felt like he was keeping something from me, something huge. My heart sank.

The next morning, I was terrified by what I found when I heard muffled cries. I opened the door and found my husband curled up in the corner, crying silently. It was as if the weight of the world had suddenly crushed him. His tears were quiet but full of despair.