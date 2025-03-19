My MIL Tried to Ruin My Marriage –But I Was Two Steps Ahead

On the dinner night, my husband and his mom were "waiting" at the restaurant when she looked up and saw me walking in with his ex. As soon as we walked into the restaurant, we approached their table. I told them, "What a coincidence to see you at the restaurant."

My MIL stammered while asking what I was doing there with Lisa, and Lisa casually said that we bumped into each other at the entrance and decided to invite me to dinner with MIL. I told her, "I didn't know that Lisa and you are still in contact, I thought it was just you and her, what's my husband doing here?"

She responded to me, "It's just a friendly dinner, with Lisa and my son to catch up." She was trying to act innocent, but I wasn’t buying it. I told her, "For all I know you're trying to set up two married people to gratify yourself and torment me more, I had enough of your antics." I turned to my husband and played along with the little act we had planned.

I asked, “So, are you staying for this lovely surprise your mom put together, or are you coming with me?” Without hesitation, he stood up, took my hand, and said, “I’m leaving with my wife.” My MIL tried to stop him, insisting I was overreacting, but he just shook his head. “Mom, you knew exactly what you were doing. And now, so do I.” We left the restaurant.