20 Diners Whose Restaurant Visits Rewrote the Book on Culinary Amazement

Many catering establishments invest considerable effort to leave a lasting impression on their customers. Some focus extensively on crafting distinctive decor, while others devote all their attention to preparing unforgettable dishes. A select few establishments succeed in astonishing even the most seasoned gourmets.

“This ramen restaurant has garlic cloves and a garlic press at each table.”

“The pub I’m in has little booths especially for solo diners.”

Bear-shaped spices

A lot depends on the lighting in a restaurant.

My friends invited me to a restaurant, expressing their desire to surprise me with Ethiopian cuisine. The food turned out to be delightful, featuring a variety of snacks served on flatbread. The only perplexing aspect was the dim lighting in the establishment. As I explored the textures on the table, particularly the flatbread, I found myself pondering the ingredients of the snacks and reflecting on what I had consumed throughout the meal.

The Chinese restaurant is the entrance to someone’s flat.

“The sinks in this restaurant bathroom were full of balls.”

They are needed to keep cockroaches out of the sink. In some neighborhoods, this is a pretty serious problem. © w*****-and-plants / Reddit

The roof on the restaurant is made so that trees don’t have to be cut down.

“This sign on the bathroom door of a local seafood restaurant.”

“I got my food bill in a safe at a restaurant.”

“The most well-stocked women’s toilet in a restaurant I’ve ever come across.”

It’s worth looking for a restaurant away from the tourist trails.

My husband and I wandered into a small family restaurant in Italy. We didn’t really feel like eating, so we ordered a salad, pizza, and a meat plate for two. We looked at all the waiters staring at us like a marvelous wonder, even the chef came to look at us. We were embarrassed. And then the mystery was revealed.

They brought us food, and it turns out that the portions here are designed for giants. The salad was in something resembling a basin, the pizza was the size of a car wheel, let alone the meat plate. I gave up quickly, but my husband decided to finish it all. He worked on the meat plate for an hour, and even the chef looked out again to admire the show. And as a reward for my husband’s feat, he also gave us dessert. That’s when we almost burst.

The Colorado restaurant has these air-conditioned gazebos for family privacy.

Black toilet paper in a restaurant in the Netherlands

This is how they solved the problem of leaks in the ceiling here.

Sink, one side of which is located in the women’s toilet and the other side in the men’s toilet.

A sushi restaurant has come up with seats that simulate traditional Japanese seats, but allow guests to sit as comfortably as they would in a chair.

The restaurant toilet has 2 handles on the door: one for those who have washed their hands and one for those who haven’t.

Cutlery inscription for would-be thieves

“The restaurant I went had a mouthwash dispenser.”