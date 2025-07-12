10 Eerie Events That Might Deserve Their Own Movie

Curiosities
day ago

Some stories stick with you, not just because they’re spooky, but because they make you wonder, “Could that really happen?” The real-life tales you’re about to read aren’t just creepy, they’re the kind that leave you glancing over your shoulder and thinking twice before turning off the lights. From bizarre encounters to moments no one could quite explain, these chilling experiences blur the line between reality and the unknown.

  • When I was little, my mom would take me to Kmart and let me wander around the toy section while she shopped. One day, as I was playing Simone Says, an old man walked up to me and was making small talk while I played. He eventually told me to come with him and took me by the hand. We walked right down the main center aisle of the store right towards the EXIT sign in the back. As we crossed the last row, I looked to the right and saw my mom at the end of the row. I told him I saw my mom and had to go. I pulled away my hand and ran down to her. I didn’t tell her what happened because I didn’t want to get in trouble for going with a stranger. It was several years later that I realized that I had probably narrowly avoided being kidnapped, or worse. © forgetasitype / Reddit
  • When I was about six, a car drove by my house while I was outside on a slip ’n slide with my next-door neighbor. The car slowed down when he got close to me, rolled down his window, and started talking to me, but he was talking kind of quietly to where I couldnt make out what he was saying, so I walked closer and he asks, “Dont you go to the school down the street?” I said, “Oh yeah. Why?” “Because my son said he recognized you.” I heard the car door unlock, and there was a man in his mid-30s sitting in the back seat. Right as the door started to open, I felt someone grab me by the collar of my shirt and yank me into their arms. It was my neighbor’s mom. She dragged me all the way back to her house, and as soon as the driver saw her, he peeled off. When we got back to the house, she called the cops immediately. © inselfwetrust / Reddit
  • Last year, a guy came to my house’s door around 9:00 at night. He knocked and I got my mom, and she went out to see what was up. The guy talked to my mom about how he was opening a business, asked whether she liked American-made products, and then handed her a Clorox container as a “sample”. He went back to his minivan and opened it to get a “vacuum cleaner,” when my mom saw five other men sitting inside. She told me to run and get my phone since we don’t have a landline. I couldn’t find it, so I got my knife and stood around the corner. She threw the container outside and told them to get off her property, as well as that she was calling the cops. They peeled out of the driveway and we never saw the car again. Two months later my mom found a single, bearded guy putting filled garbage bags by the back door. She asked him what he was doing, and he responded by saying, “This is for your little girl” (my little sister). © so_so_so_bored / Reddit
  • A few nights ago during my night shift at work, I was typing up an email to a customer when I saw something out of the corner of my eye. I ignored it for a moment and kept working. Then it sunk in—it was a person just staring at me through the window. As I turned my head, they slowly walked out of my view toward the parking lot. So I rushed outside to confront them, but they were gone. Not a soul in sight for miles. I couldn’t shake the feeling that I was being watched for the rest of the night. © FBI_Monitoring_Van / Reddit
  • I was in a restaurant years ago on my lunch break. At the time, I was a very thin 25-year-old woman. There was this big, creepy guy sitting there who would not stop staring at me from the moment I walked in the door. I mean, just open-faced staring without blinking for the entire 15 minutes I was eating, several seats away.
    I asked for a box and left early to get away from him. As I walked out, he said, “You shouldn’t be out alone. Someone’s going to grab you and steal you away.” © xain_the_idiot / Reddit
  • When I was about 10, my family of six lived in an extremely small apartment. 2 bedrooms upstairs and then the living room. When I was tired of my siblings I would sleep downstairs. One night, I was lying on the couch facing the front door and watching the sky through the window by the door when a face showed up in the window, illuminated by a lighter. I freeze, and the face goes away. I’m pretty relieved, thinking it was maybe our neighbors. I try to scream, but when I open my mouth, nothing comes out, not a sound. The person then kicks in the door and walks into the room. He sees me, smiles, and goes towards the kitchen. As he comes out of the kitchen with a knife my dad makes it down the stairs and the guy books it out of there. I still can’t sleep easily on couches to this day. © Jaynechelsea / Reddit
  • This happened last year, as of yesterday. I was living with my sister, and she went away on vacation for a week, so I had the house to myself. I was heading to bed and turned out all the lights. I was lying in bed when I heard what I thought was a guitar being played, so I headed downstairs to see what the noise was.
    I found my guitar lying on the ground, picked it up, and put it back on its stand. I went to head back to bed, and again, I heard the guitar being played. I headed back downstairs to find, once again, the guitar lying on the ground.
    Why was this spooky? It was the 11th anniversary of my dad’s passing—he loved playing the acoustic as much as I do. Could. Not. Sleep.
    We also do not own any animals, so I have no idea how the guitar ended up on the ground twice. The stand wasn’t the problem, either. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • I worked in an old hospital late at night and noticed the elevator doors open behind me. I then heard the clip-clop of hard-soled shoes taking a few steps in my direction. When I turned around, no one was there.
    A linen cart sat across the hallway, so I thought someone was hiding behind it. I knelt down and looked underneath it, only to see two shiny, old-fashioned, pointy nurse’s shoes facing my way.
    I eased my way around the cart to scare the person who was trying to scare me—but no one was there. I looked down and could no longer see what I thought were shoes. © banditk77 / Reddit
  • My grandparents had a beautiful grandfather clock. When Grampa passed away, the clock stopped. Various repairmen attempted to fix it, but it would always quit working again after a very short time, so Grandma just quit having it fixed. A couple of years later, Grandma was stricken with a sudden, serious illness and was given a short time left to live. The moment Grandma passed away, the clock struck. Nobody was out in that room, nobody had touched it. It has been working ever since. © Unknown user / Reddit
  • We had a neighbor who moved out and came back a year later for a visit. He brought with him his two kids and an Asian woman he claimed was his wife. He insisted she was the same wife he used to have and that she had just lost weight and gotten a makeover.
    But we remembered his wife as a really tiny woman, about 5’1″, with wavy bobbed hair. This new one was about 5’6″ with long, straight black hair—and she looked younger too. Even when she took off her sandals, she was still about 5’6″.
    While on vacation, he told a neighbor near his vacation home that his wife had died of a brain tumor. I began to wonder where his wife really was. I think he just sent her back to her home country. But it was creepy to see him trying to pass off the new woman as his wife. © Unknown author / Reddit

We usually expect doctor visits to be boring, predictable, and maybe a little awkward, but definitely not spine-tingling. In this article, we show that even a trip to the clinic can take a wild and unexpected turn.

Preview photo credit so_so_so_bored / Reddit

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads