I Refuse to Feed My DIL’s Kids for Free, They Are Draining My Retirement Savings

My daughter-in-law often drops off her 7-year-old twins from her first marriage at my place. I never minded helping out—family is family—but the kids absolutely refuse to eat anything I cook. I tried pasta, sandwiches, even homemade chicken nuggets, but they’d wrinkle their noses and ask for pizza or fast food.

Finally, after one especially exhausting visit, I told my daughter-in-law, “Please feed your kids before you come”. She didn’t say much. Just chuckled and nodded.