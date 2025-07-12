I Refuse to Feed My DIL’s Kids for Free, They Are Draining My Retirement Savings
Family dynamics can get tricky when parenting, child care, and expectations clash. One woman shared how repeated babysitting demands from her daughter-in-law strained her happiness and led to a tense standoff over roles and limits.
My daughter-in-law often drops off her 7-year-old twins from her first marriage at my place. I never minded helping out—family is family—but the kids absolutely refuse to eat anything I cook. I tried pasta, sandwiches, even homemade chicken nuggets, but they’d wrinkle their noses and ask for pizza or fast food.
Finally, after one especially exhausting visit, I told my daughter-in-law, “Please feed your kids before you come”. She didn’t say much. Just chuckled and nodded.
The next day, I came home and couldn’t get my front door open. At first, I thought it was jammed. But when I peeked through the window, I was stunned. My DIL was inside, stacking up box after box of groceries—cans, snacks, juice cartons, frozen meals—all over my living room floor.
There were so many that they were blocking the doorway. I knocked, and she let me in. “This should last a while,” she said flatly. “I didn’t realize my kids were such a burden.”
Since then, she’s barely said a word to me. My son is torn, trying to keep the peace, but I can see the tension. And the twins haven’t come by since. Was I wrong? How do I make peace with my DIL without inviting more passive-aggression into my home?
— Margaret
Thank you, Margaret, for sharing your story with us. What your daughter-in-law did is certainly unusual, and we hope the advice we’ve gathered will help you navigate this situation while maintaining a good relationship with her.
Recognize the time and care she puts into raising her children.
Being a parent is no small task—balancing kids, chores, and a job can be a real challenge. Let your daughter-in-law know you see how much she’s handling and that you respect her dedication to the kids. Just letting her know you notice her hard work can help ease some of the strain between you.
Check in with your son privately.
Talk to your son alone—not to vent, but to explain where your heart really is. Let him know that you love the kids and enjoy seeing them, but you felt caught off guard by the groceries and silence afterward.
Ask him gently if there’s something else going on, or if your DIL shared anything that could help you understand her reaction. Avoid making him choose sides. Just keep the focus on wanting to repair the relationship and keep the family connected in a healthy, balanced way.
Talk about finding a childcare solution together.
Watching several kids can be a lot—especially when you’re in retirement. Gently let your daughter-in-law know you’d love to support her in looking into other options like daycare, after-school programs, or hiring someone part-time. Offer to help her do the research or talk through ideas. It shows you care, but also need to be realistic about your own limits.
Give time without withdrawing love.
If she’s still cold or distant after your efforts, try not to match her energy. You can give her space while still staying open-hearted. That might look like a short check-in text now and then, or dropping off something thoughtful without pushing for a conversation.
Don’t beg, don’t guilt—just show steady, kind presence. People come around in their own time, especially when they realize you’re not trying to win a battle, you’re trying to build peace. It may take time, but kindness has a quiet way of getting through.
