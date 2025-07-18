I Refuse to Share My Wedding Venue I Paid for With My Cousin — She Is Furious

About three weeks before the big day, my cousin Melissa called me in tears. We grew up close, but drifted as adults. She said her fiancé had lost his job, and they had to cancel their engagement shoot. Money was tight, and she was heartbroken. Then she asked if she could come to my wedding venue the morning of my wedding, just for an hour, to take a few engagement photos with her fiancé.

She said, “It’ll be all set up anyway. Please, Karen. It would mean so much.”

I hesitated. I didn’t want to be cruel. I knew she was going through a rough time. But this was my wedding day. I’d planned every moment down to the second. Vendors, decorators, makeup artists, everyone had their own schedule. So I told her, as kindly as I could, “Melissa, I’m really sorry. But my wedding day isn’t the right time for this. I need to focus on what’s happening, and I hope you understand. It’s just not a priority right now.”

She didn’t respond at first. Then she just said, “Okay. I get it,” and hung up.

I felt bad, but I stood by my decision. She was still invited to the ceremony and the party, of course, and I expected she’d show up like everyone else.