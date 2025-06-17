My MIL Gave My Baby a Risky Toy—Then Gaslit Me for Setting a Boundary

At first, everything went smoothly. She cooked, she helped with laundry, she held the baby so I could shower. I really thought I’d lucked out.

Then one morning, I walked into the nursery and saw a small crocheted duck in the crib. It was clearly handmade — Carol’s style, no doubt. It was cute, until I noticed the big plastic eyes. They were loose. One tug and they’d pop off. I felt my stomach turn. All I could think about was our daughter choking.

I thanked her for the gesture and gently said it wasn’t safe. She nodded, said she understood. I thought that was the end of it.

But a few days later, the duck was back.

I brought it up again — calmly — and reminded her about the risk. Carol smiled and said it was “secure.” I didn’t agree. I told her to take it away. She gave me a dirty look and took it away.

And then... it came back.

It became this twisted cycle. I’d find the duck in the crib, remove it, and somehow it would return. Like it was mocking me. Or worse — like she was.