I Absolutely Refuse to Turn My Home Into a Free Hotel for My Son and His New Wife

Well, months have passed, and they’re still here with no signs that they’re planning to leave. So I sat my son down and told him that they couldn’t live in my house forever. He needed to go back to school and get a part-time job so they could move into their own place.



After that, an argument broke out. My son told his wife what I said, and now they’re refusing to leave. I just got a snotty attitude from the girl, and she ended up telling me that my son will always be welcome under my roof, and as an extension of him she was welcome too.



Here’s the problem. Neither of them have a job, and they’re helping with the household at all. They make a mess and don’t clean up after themselves. They take food without replacing it. And they’re acting like I’m some kind of servant.



To make matters worse, I don’t even like the girl. Never have, and her new attitude is making sure that I never will. She’s one of the entitled ones, and right now she believes she’s entitled to my house and all that’s in it.