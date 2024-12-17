12 People Who Definitely Didn’t Regret Quitting Their Job

I worked for 5 years in a small shop, covering weekends for the owners. When my husband retired, I asked if I could change my days for weekdays. The answer was an emphatic no. Later that month, I got a panicked phonecall asking me to go into work because one of the owners had been taken to hospital and the partner needed to be there. I dropped everything and went in.... to find a new member of staff that I'd never met, who was being trained by the owner and didn't know what she was doing. (Thus needing me to rush over to 'help her') When I asked what days she would be working, she told me 2 days during the week.

I resigned.