8 Pedicure Styles Trending This Summer
Summer’s here, and sandal season means it’s time to let your toes shine. In 2025, the hottest pedicure trends blend bold pops, soft elegance, and celeb-inspired styles. Whether you’re poolside or city-bound, these eight manicure ideas will elevate your summer style with effortless flair.
1. Sunset Coral
The perfect pink‑orange combo, Sunset Coral adds a tropical glow to any tan. It flatters all skin tones and works with both bold and neutral outfits. It’s bright, cheerful, and totally Insta‑worthy.
2. Icy Lavender
This pastel purple hue is ethereal in a “lover‑girl” kind of way. It shows off your summer glow with a soft, romantic twist.
3. Neon Pink
4. Ocean Blue
A calming shade of blue brings all the ocean vibes to your toes. Think serene mermaid energy that fits every style and skin tone. Nail artist Elle Gerstein calls it “universal”, ideal for pairing with poolside looks and beachwear.
5. Butter Yellow
Soft yet attention-grabbing, Butter Yellow taps into the “quiet luxury” trend. A creamy, warm shade that makes your toes stand out in the best way.
6. Mint Mojito
A soft pastel green shade, Mint Mojito gives off St‑Tropez vacation vibes. It’s refreshing and modern—ideal for beach brunches or summer dates.
7. Coconut Milk
If you’re looking for a clean aesthetic, leave the outdated accent nails on French tips behind and go for coconut milk nails. Inspired by Heidi Klum’s viral summer look, they are almond‑shaped with milky‑white polish. It’s clean, chic, and a good choice for complementing a sun-kissed glow.
8. Pale Pink Ombre
To take your look to the next level, opt for pale pink ombre nails — A dreamy, subtle gradient from milky white to pale pink delivers refined, romantic vibes.
Nails = done! Looking for trending jewelry to elevate your look? Checkout: 10 Summer Jewelry Trends That Can Make You Ditch Your Everyday Pieces