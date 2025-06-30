8 Pedicure Styles Trending This Summer

Girls stuff
19 hours ago

Summer’s here, and sandal season means it’s time to let your toes shine. In 2025, the hottest pedicure trends blend bold pops, soft elegance, and celeb-inspired styles. Whether you’re poolside or city-bound, these eight manicure ideas will elevate your summer style with effortless flair.

1. Sunset Coral

The perfect pink‑orange combo, Sunset Coral adds a tropical glow to any tan. It flatters all skin tones and works with both bold and neutral outfits. It’s bright, cheerful, and totally Insta‑worthy.

2. Icy Lavender

This pastel purple hue is ethereal in a “lover‑girl” kind of way. It shows off your summer glow with a soft, romantic twist.

3. Neon Pink

Bold and vibrant, neon pink is a splash of summer energy this 2025. Perfect for those who want their pedicure to steal the show from rooftop bar to beach party.

4. Ocean Blue

A calming shade of blue brings all the ocean vibes to your toes. Think serene mermaid energy that fits every style and skin tone. Nail artist Elle Gerstein calls it “universal”, ideal for pairing with poolside looks and beachwear.

5. Butter Yellow

Soft yet attention-grabbing, Butter Yellow taps into the “quiet luxury” trend. A creamy, warm shade that makes your toes stand out in the best way.

6. Mint Mojito

A soft pastel green shade, Mint Mojito gives off St‑Tropez vacation vibes. It’s refreshing and modern—ideal for beach brunches or summer dates.

7. Coconut Milk

If you’re looking for a clean aesthetic, leave the outdated accent nails on French tips behind and go for coconut milk nails. Inspired by Heidi Klum’s viral summer look, they are almond‑shaped with milky‑white polish. It’s clean, chic, and a good choice for complementing a sun-kissed glow.

8. Pale Pink Ombre

To take your look to the next level, opt for pale pink ombre nails — A dreamy, subtle gradient from milky white to pale pink delivers refined, romantic vibes.

Nails = done! Looking for trending jewelry to elevate your look? Checkout: 10 Summer Jewelry Trends That Can Make You Ditch Your Everyday Pieces

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads

tptp