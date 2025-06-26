8 Denim Styles That Are Taking Over in 2025
1. Embellished Shirt & Jeans
Embellishments, like crystals, embroidery, and patches, are making denim stand out. These personalized details add flair and express individuality. Experts note that embellished applications are “allowing personality through unique touches” across jackets and shirts.
2. Maxi Denim Skirts
The 1970s—inspired maxi denim skirt is back in full swing. Sleek and dramatic, maxi skirts feature clean lines, high slits, and tiered cuts—like Kelly Clarkson’s white‑hem midi‑maxi with a front slit featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
3. Indigo Denim Jackets
4. Dark Denim
Dark‑wash denim is reclaiming closet space in 2025. It offers a refined, polished look suitable for both office and casual wear. Vogue-style trend trackers explain that richer indigos “add a touch of sophistication” and suit paired denim looks or double denim outfits.
5. Denim‑on‑Denim Looks
Double denim is making a daring comeback. Styling tips suggest pairing contrasting washes—light‑wash jacket with dark jeans—or mixing textures (shirt + skirt) to nail the coordinated denim outfit.
6. Jean Clothes with Hourglass Silhouette
Sculpted denim emphasizing the waist is trending, oversized flared jeans are out. From cinched jackets to high‑waist barrel legs, the silhouette celebrates curves, echoing ’90s capsule wear and modern minimalism. Ripped skinny jeans are also outdated now.
7. Sustainable Denim
Sustainability isn’t a niche—it’s the new industry standard for denim in 2025. Brands like MUD Jeans offer up to 40% post-consumer recycled denim and even lease jeans to close the circular economy loop. Connecticut’s Hardenco ensures longevity and free repairs, reducing textile waste. Re-sewing and re-constructing vintage jeans is also mainstream now.
8. Denim Trench Coat
Denim trench coats blend structure and edge. While not yet widely covered, this emerging silhouette aligns with trench coat revivals and heavy denim trends in denim trench coats seen across streetwear circles.
Want to upgrade your nails in 2025? Check out: Top 10 Stunning Manicure Ideas for an Effortlessly Chic Look