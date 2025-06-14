Paris Hilton Mocked for Her Runway Walk, but Fans Say She Looks Amazing
Fashion icon Paris Hilton made a bold appearance walking the runway for the luxury label Mugler. Known for her signature “Barbie” style, Paris surprised fans by ditching pink glam for an all-black outfit. But what truly caught everyone’s attention wasn’t her look—it was her walk.
Some viewers thought her strut looked a bit odd, while others praised her confidence. Supporters were especially amazed by how fit she looked on stage. One fan commented, “Beautiful legs 😍. I believe that a lot of the younger women would dream of having legs like that.” While another gushed, “Smokin’ legs and she looks great!”
Paris has always walked her “walk”.
Over the years, her runway style has become a part of her brand. As one fan put it, “She’s going her walk. She’s been doing it since the ’90’s, and she’s never going to try to walk like a catwalk model because she is Paris Hilton.”
