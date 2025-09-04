I Demand That My Wife Get a Job Since Staying Home With Teens Isn’t Full-Time Work

Can I just say how false the article title is?



No where did this man "demand" anything. He also didn't say that he thinks parenting isn't a full-time job. His problem isn't even entirely that his wife doesn't have a (paying) job.



He simply stated that she does have the time to get a part-time (paying) job, since the kids are older and aren't home often. His real problem is the bag.



Honestly, I would have a problem with the bag too. He literally told her about his money concerns and she responded by buying an expensive designer object that she did not need.

As someone who lives on a tight budget and has a family member who constantly blows money pulling stunts like this, it's annoying (and no, he (family member) doesn't have the money to spend).



So, Brightside, you may want to fix your title. Because this man did nothing wrong and is not the bad guy.