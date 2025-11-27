I Refuse to Obey My Pregnant DIL’s Demand to Turn a Merry Christmas Into a Vegan One

Emily walked in with her own food... and several giant trays of expensive catered meals for everyone else (not just vegan meals, but meat dishes). Enough to feed the family twice. My grandkids immediately ran to her food. Everyone kept praising how “thoughtful” she was for providing “options.”

Meanwhile, my table (the one I had cooked for days) sat untouched.

My husband tried to comfort me, but watching everyone eat from her trays while my dishes slowly went cold made me feel like I’d been kicked out of my own tradition. Like my role as mom and grandma had been quietly replaced. I know food is small in the grand scheme of life, but after spending hours cooking with love, being overshadowed in my own home felt heartbreaking.

Emily kept smiling sweetly as people complimented her. I just sat there, feeling like the woman who wasn’t needed anymore. Am I wrong for feeling hurt? Did I mishandle this by refusing her demands?

— Carol